Jane Louise Kennedy

Jane Louise Kennedy, 77, of Van Wert, affectionately known as Luigi to her husband, passed away on Monday, August 31, 2026, at Homestead at Towne Center.

She was born on November 13, 1948, in Van Wert, to Hugh Elder and M. Jean (Baltzell) Weaver, who both preceded her in death.

Jane Kennedy

A graduate of Van Wert High School, Jane later attended Monterey Peninsula College in California. She married Charles Kennedy III, and together they shared 53 years of marriage before his passing on September 7, 2022.

Jane was a longtime member of First United Methodist Church. She was an Army wife during Vietnam and an Army wife and mother during Desert Storm, where she also served as a support group leader for other military families.

She cherished time spent with her children and once famously played her son, Mike, to a three‑game checkers draw.

She is survived by her three children, Jill Kennedy Groves of Fort Wayne; Tyson (Carrie) Kennedy of Ostrander, Ohio, and Mike (Dawn) Kennedy of Van Wert. She also leaves behind her sisters, Betty Jean Ingman and Mary Ann Elder; nine grandchildren, and five great‑grandchildren.

A funeral service will be held at 10:30 a.m. on Wednesday, September 9, at the Alspach‑Gearhart Funeral Home Chapel, Van Wert. Interment will be private. The family will receive friends from 3-6 p.m. Tuesday, September 8, 2026, and again one hour prior to the service on Wednesday at the funeral home.

Online condolences may be shared at alspachgearhart.com.