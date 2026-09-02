Last call for Reserve Drawing tickets

Submitted information

The Van Wert Service Club is making its last call for ticket sales for its upcoming Reverse Drawing, set for Saturday, September 19, at Walnut & Main Event Space, 223 E. Main St. in downtown Van Wert. The event is also listed on the Visit Van Wert community calendar.

This year’s event is extra special as the Van Wert Service Club celebrates 40 years of supporting and serving the Van Wert community.

The evening will begin with a happy hour at 5 p.m., followed by dinner at 6 p.m. The reverse drawing will take place following dinner, with one lucky ticket holder having the opportunity to walk away with the $10,000 grand prize.

Tickets are $135 each, and anyone interested is encouraged to purchase soon before they are gone.

Proceeds from the event help the Van Wert Service Club continue its long tradition of giving back and supporting the local community.

For tickets or additional information, contact Mark Schumm at 419.203.0010, Jay Gamble at 419.203.2234, Keaton Brown at 419.516.7358, or Brian Greve at 419.203.1470.

Tickets can also be purchased through Venmo at @MARK-SCHUMM-1.