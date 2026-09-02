Pigskin Pick’Em: Week No. 3

SCOTT TRUXELL/independent sports

Week No. 3 is here and it doesn’t seem possible. If you’re of a certain age, you remember the season kicking off on Labor Day weekend and if you go back further, it didn’t start until after that. Now, because of the expanded playoffs and a late Labor Day holiday this year, 30 percent of the regular season will be in the books before Labor Day Monday. It’s also the final Friday of non-conference play for teams in the Northwest Conference and the Green Meadows Conference.

Last week was another abysmal week for me, as I went just 16-9 (64 percent), which took my season record to 38-19 (66.7 percent), far below my stated goal of at least 80 percent and easily my worst start in the 10-year history of Pigskin Pick’Em. Here’s hoping this week is better. 25 games are on this week’s Pigskin Pick’Em slate.

Games of the Week

Celina (2-0) at St. Marys Memorial (2-0)

The Battle of Grand Lake. I feel like this should be a permenent Week No. 10 game but that’s just me. As expected, the Roughriders are 2-0 but depending on who you ask, the Bulldogs are a somewhat surprising 2-0, with wins over St. Henry and Wapakoneta. As you know, Celina is operating without the services of quarterback Parker Wynk, who continues to recover from a serious neck injury suffered in Week No. 1. We wish Parker all the best as he continues along the road to recovery. Celina has beaten the defending Division VII state champion St. Henry Redskins and the defending WBL champion Wapakoneta Redskins. Can the Bulldogs beat the preseason favorite Roughriders? Yes it could happen but it would be a tall order. History says St. Marys Memorial wins it – the Roughriders lead the all time series 71-30-6 – and I say they win it again.

The pick: St. Marys Memorial

Delphos Jefferson (2-0) at Paulding (2-0)

Ottawa-Glandorf is a surprise 2-0 team and much closer to home, so is Delphos Jefferson. The Wildcats have recorded wins over Evergreen and Parkway and have only given up 12 total points. Paulding has given up just six points all season and as expected. Does that mean this is going to be a defensive struggle? It could be but I don’t think so. This game will be the biggest challenge of the young season for Jefferson and it will be a springboard into the next three games against Fort Loramie, Bluffton and Columbus Grove. The Wildcats are the underdog here and while everyone likes the underdog, I believe the Panthers will win the battle of the cats.

The picks: Paulding

Indian Lake (2-0) at Allen East (2-0)

Another matchup of 2-0 teams. Surprising? Again, it depends on who you ask. Indian Lake outscored Bath 54-43 in the season opener then shut down Fairbanks last week 40-7. After successful stints at Waynesfield-Goshen and Shawnee, Shane Wireman returned to his alma mater and has Allen East off to a 2-0 start. To me, this is one of the more intriguing games of the night. Do I think the Mustangs have a shot? Absolutely, but I can’t help think this one goes to the Lakers, who are 4-0 against Allen East.

The pick: Indian Lake

Wayne Trace (1-1) at Crestview (0-2)

By far, the toughest one to pick. I suppose the easy way out is to say history is on the side of the Knights and leave it at that, but I don’t think it’s that simple here. Honestly, it’s tough to get a true read on both teams. Crestview has played two very tough teams in Paulding and Minster, while Wayne Trace has played a strong New Bremen team, then faced a Spencerville team that is struggling but should improve as the season goes on. It won’t be shocking if this game is a low scoring defensive struggle. I keep going back and forth on this one and I really can see either team winning it but it’s time to make a pick, so here goes. It won’t be easy, but I think this game will come down to an extra point and perhaps end up something like 14-13 or 13-12, and I think by the slimmest of margins (obviously), the Raiders get the win in Convoy.

The pick: Wayne Trace

Van Wert (2-0) at Bath (0-2)

2-0 vs. 0-2 – it should be an easy pick right? Wrong, it’s not. Never mind Bath’s 0-2 start. The Wildcats have faced quality opponents in Indian Lake and St. Marys Memorial, and they’ve been able to rack up a lot of yards and points, despite dealing with a number of new faces on the offensive side of the ball. It’ll be interesting to see how that unit does against Van Wert’s defense, which has looked good and made a number of key stops in the first two games. The Cougar defense hasn’t faced an offense like this yet this season. But, when we’re talking about defense, that’s been a big issue for Bath this season. The Wildcats gave up over 600 yards to Indian Lake and nearly 400 yards to St. Marys Memorial and they have a big challenge in front of them with Van Wert’s offense. If Van Wert’s offensive line continues to show improvement, it’s quite possible the Cougars could have a field day. The last two games between these two teams have been close and Bath won them both – 42-35 last year and 43-37 in 2024. I think the Cougars will turn the tables this time.

The pick: Van Wert

Best of the Rest

MAC

Anna at Parkway: Anna

Coldwater at Fort Recovery: Coldwater

Delphos St. John’s at Marion Local: Marion Local

Minster at New Bremen: New Bremen

Versailles at St. Henry: Versailles

WBL

Defiance at Wapakoneta: Wapakoneta

Kenton at Ottawa-Glandorf: Ottawa-Glandorf

Shawnee at Elida: Elida

Non-conference

Antwerp at Hilltop: Antwerp

Ayersville at Toledo Christian: Ayersville

Bowsher at Bluffton: Bluffton

Hicksville at Edon: Edon

Fairview at Bryan: Fairview

Fort Loramie at Lehman Catholic: Fort Loramie

Lima Central Catholic at Urbana: Lima Central Catholic

Lima Sr. at Benjamin Logan: Lima Sr.

Montpelier at Edgerton: Montpelier

Patrick Henry at Columbus Grove: Columbus Grove

Spencerville at Riverside: Riverside

Tinora at Archbold: Archbold