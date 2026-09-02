Victim’s family asks for dismissal

SCOTT TRUXELL/independent editor

There’s a new development in a lawsuit filed by a Van Wert man against his neighbor, who is a convicted sex offender.

Attorney Steven L. Crossmack, who is representing the plaintiff, is asking Visiting Judge Stephen R. Bruns to dismiss the case. Because of the nature of the matter (child sex offense), the VW independent has chosen not to publish the plaintiff’s name, even though it’s public record.

A notice of dismissal without prejudice was filed with the court on Tuesday. If granted, a dismissal without prejudice means the case could be refiled in the future.

The motion came approximately three weeks after the attorney representing David Bradford filed a motion seeking a dismissal (see story here).

Crossmack did not respond to a request for comment on his dismissal motion.