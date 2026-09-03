Ceremony planned at Eggerss Stadium

Submitted information

Van Wert City Schools will hold a re-dedication ceremony for Eggerss Stadium on Friday, September 18, prior to the 7 p.m. kickoff of the Van Wert Cougars’ game against the Defiance Bulldogs.

The ceremony will take place exactly 90 years after Eggerss Stadium was originally dedicated on September 18, 1936. The iconic downtown stadium has gone through four phases of renovations, inside and out.

A re-dedication ceremony will be held prior to kickoff of the September 18 game vs. Defiance. Bob Barnes photo

For nine decades, Eggerss Stadium has been an important part of Van Wert and Cougar football. The recent renovation was made possible through passage of a 20-year, 1.15 mill bond issue in 2022, along with the generosity and support of individuals, families, businesses, and organizations throughout the community.

The re-dedication will honor the stadium’s history, recognize those who helped make the renovation possible, and celebrate its future. Fans are encouraged to arrive early and be part of this special night as Van Wert celebrates 90 years of Eggerss Stadium.

Additional details regarding the ceremony will be shared closer to the event.