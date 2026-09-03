Elks Lodge holding annual Soccer Shoot

Submitted information

Van Wert Lodge 1197, Benevolent and Protective Order of Elks will hold its annual Elks Soccer Shoot on Saturday, September 12 at the Van Wert High School soccer field. Registration will open at 10:30 a.m. and the shoot will start at 11a.m. A parent or guardian must be present during the registration.

The contest is open to both boys and girls and they will compete in four age groups: 7 and under, 8-9 year olds, 10-11 year olds, and 12-13 year olds. Each contestant will kick 15 shots at the goal. Participants can wear their jerseys or shirts of choice, pants or shorts and appropriate footwear. Shin guards and protective gear are not necessary but may be worn.

The winners of the local contest will compete at the Northwest District Soccer Shoot which will be held in Findlay on Saturday, September 26. The district winners will advance to the state contest. The district winners who advance to the state competition will have over-night lodging provided for them and their immediate family by the Ohio Elks Association.

The event will not take place if pouring rain or if there is lightning. The rain date will be Saturday, September 19.