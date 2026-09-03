Janet Irene Hines

Janet Irene Hines, 93, passed away peacefully Tuesday morning, September 1, 2026, at Hearth & Home in Van Wert.

She was born on March 1, 1933, in Van Wert, the daughter of H. E. Agler and Nora E. (Gilliland) Agler, who both preceded her in death. On May 2, 1953, she married her high school sweetheart, Richard Frank Hines who also preceded her in death on December 19, 1988.

Janet Hines

Surviving family members include her four children, John (Alisa) Hines of Eureka, Illinois, Karen (Steve) Griesinger of Middletown, Sara (David) Smith of Van Wert, and Lori (David) Abbott of Rome City, Indiana; eight grandchildren and 19 great-grandchildren.

As well as her husband and her parents, Janet was preceded in death by a brother, Thomas Agler; a sister, Patricia Spriggs, and two grandchildren, SPC Nicholas Hartge and Joshua Hines.

Janet was a 1951 graduate of Van Wert High School and cherished being a great wife, mother, grandmother and great-grandmother to her family. She put her heart into her children’s lives and was always available to help others in any way she could. She truly enjoyed art and achieved receiving her teaching degree in art at St. Francis University in Fort Wayne. She also received many accolades and awards for her art at art shows and contests. Janet also enjoyed being a member of the American Legion Auxiliary and enjoyed spending time there with her dear friends for lunch.

A graveside service will be held at 11 a.m. Monday, September 14, at Woodland Cemetery in Van Wert.

Preferred memorials: the Van Wert Humane Society.

Online condolences may be expressed on the Tribute Wall at cowanfuneralhome.com.