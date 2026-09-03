Project Plan Ahead activated by state

VW independent staff/submitted information

COLUMBUS — The Ohio Traffic Safety Office will activate “Project Plan Ahead” in the state’s metro counties over Labor Day weekend, offering thousands of Ohioans access to free rideshare credits to prevent impaired driving during one of the highest risk holiday travel periods in the state.

Project Plan Ahead provides up to $15 in free Uber or Lyft ride share credits, giving drivers a reliable and convenient alternative to driving impaired by alcohol or drugs. Ride credits can be redeemed between 5 p.m. and 3 a.m. from September 4-8. Rides must originate in or have a destination within one of seven participating counties:

Butler (Hamilton)

Cuyahoga (Cleveland)

Franklin (Columbus)

Hamilton (Cincinnati)

Lucas (Toledo)

Montgomery (Dayton)

Summit (Akron)

OTSO is committed to reducing preventable tragedies on Ohio roadways. Project Plan Ahead coincides with the national Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over enforcement campaign, which also runs through Labor Day. OTSO provides federal grant funding to eligible law enforcement agencies across the state to participate in this campaign which combines high-visibility enforcement with public education about impaired driving.

In 2025, the Labor Day reporting period saw 27 people killed in 23 crashes in Ohio – a 35 percent increase from the previous year. Among those fatal crashes, 15 were OVI-related – resulting in 17 deaths. Over the past five Labor Day holiday reporting periods, Franklin (96), Cuyahoga (79), and Lucas (77) counties recorded the highest numbers of OVI-related crashes. Together, these three counties accounted for 30 percent of OVI-related crashes during that time.

“Historically, no other holiday period in Ohio has more fatal and serious-injury crashes than Labor Day weekend,” said Ohio Department of Public Safety Director Ben Suver. “We know impaired driving plays a major role in these tragedies. Project Plan Ahead gives people a practical, easy way to make a safer choice – one that prevents crashes and saves lives.”

All ride credits are available while supplies last and any remaining balance beyond the $15 credit is the rider’s responsibility. Credit-eligible rides must be requested at the time of travel rather than scheduled ahead. Ohioans can learn more about eligibility, ride codes, and participating transportation partners at https://oh.projectplanahead.com/

“Our goal is simple: make it easy for Ohioans to choose safety over risk,” said Emily Davidson, Director of OTSO. “Project Plan Ahead is one more way we’re meeting people where they are – offering an alternative to impaired driving that can protect everyone during one of the most dangerous travel weekends of the year.”

OTSO first launched Project Plan Ahead over Memorial Day weekend 2026, where the program showed rapid public participation and significant safety impact. 2,000 ride vouchers were claimed across Ohio, and more than 1,200 rides were taken. 675 Lyft rides occurred in the seven participating counties, with the highest utilization in Franklin, Hamilton, and Cuyahoga counties. Provisional crash data from the Ohio State Highway Patrol reported the lowest number of traffic fatalities over Memorial Day Weekend in 18 years. Of the six fatalities, none were believed to be OVI-related.