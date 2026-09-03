Stella L. Middleton

Stella L. Middleton, 82, of Defiance, passed away on Monday, August 31, 2026, at ProMedica Toledo Hospital.

Stella was born on April 11, 1944, in Springfield, Kentucky, a daughter of Robert C. and Elsie V. (Gregory) Gregory, who both preceded her in death. On October 8, 1963, she married Dewey Middleton, who survives.

Stella worked as an office worker at Ranchland. Above all, Stella cherished her family and the time she was able to spend with those she loved. Her children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren held a special place in her heart, and her greatest joy was simply being surrounded by family.

In addition to her husband, Dewey, Stella is survived by her daughter, Lisa Middleton of Defiance; two sons, Robby Middleton of Fort Wayne, Indiana, and Chad Middleton of Defiance; two sisters, Linda (Rick) Heffner of Latty, and Penny (Wesley) Foust of Paulding; six grandchildren, and four great-grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her parents and a sister, Carolyn Salisbury.

Funeral service will be held at 1 p.m. Tuesday, September 8, at Den Herder Funeral Home with Pastor Bud Walls officiating. Burial will follow in St. Paul Cemetery, Paulding Township. Visitation will be held from 11 a.m. until time of services on Tuesday, at the funeral home.

Memorial contributions may be made to a charity of the donor’s choice.

Online condolences may be shared at www.denherderfh.com.