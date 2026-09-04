Football Friday Scoreboard Week No. 3

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Here are scores of area high school football games played on Friday, September 4.

Blanchard Valley Conference

Ada 41 Arlington 28

Leipsic 51 Riverdale 0

McComb 41 Elmwood 26

Van Buren 28 Pandora-Gilboa 13

Midwest Athletic Conference

Anna 43 Parkway 6

Coldwater 35 Fort Recovery 9

Marion Local 57 Delphos St. John’s 7

Minster 28 New Bremen 21

St. Henry 34 Versailles 21

Northwest Central Conference

Elgin 59 Waynesfield-Goshen 28

North Baltimore 42 Ridgedale 19

Perry 28 Cory-Rawson 14

Ridgemont 21 Hardin-Northern 20

Western Buckeye League

Celina 30 St. Marys Memorial 28

Ottawa-Glandorf 45 Kenton 7

Shawnee 28 Elida 7

Van Wert 43 Bath 20

Wapakoneta 29 Defiance 0

Non-conference

Allen East 32 Indian Lake 14

Antwerp 48 Hilltop 12

Archbold 38 Tinora 7

Ayersville 26 Toledo Christian 20

Beachwood 41 Vanlue 6

Bluffton 52 Toledo Bowsher 12

Columbus Grove 21 Patrick Henry 14

Delphos Jefferson 21 Paulding 20

Edon 50 Hicksville 6

Fairview 32 Bryan 29

Fort Loramie 49 Lehman Catholic 0

Lakota 28 Arcadia 21

Lima Central Catholic 37 Urbana 34

Lima Sr.18 Benjamin Logan 10

Montpelier 33 Edgerton 14

Riverside 35 Spencerville 0

Upper Scioto Valley 14 Cardington-Lincoln 13

Wayne Trace 35 Crestview 21