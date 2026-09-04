Football Friday Scoreboard Week No. 3
VW independent sports
Here are scores of area high school football games played on Friday, September 4.
Blanchard Valley Conference
Ada 41 Arlington 28
Leipsic 51 Riverdale 0
McComb 41 Elmwood 26
Van Buren 28 Pandora-Gilboa 13
Midwest Athletic Conference
Anna 43 Parkway 6
Coldwater 35 Fort Recovery 9
Marion Local 57 Delphos St. John’s 7
Minster 28 New Bremen 21
St. Henry 34 Versailles 21
Northwest Central Conference
Elgin 59 Waynesfield-Goshen 28
North Baltimore 42 Ridgedale 19
Perry 28 Cory-Rawson 14
Ridgemont 21 Hardin-Northern 20
Western Buckeye League
Celina 30 St. Marys Memorial 28
Ottawa-Glandorf 45 Kenton 7
Shawnee 28 Elida 7
Van Wert 43 Bath 20
Wapakoneta 29 Defiance 0
Non-conference
Allen East 32 Indian Lake 14
Antwerp 48 Hilltop 12
Archbold 38 Tinora 7
Ayersville 26 Toledo Christian 20
Beachwood 41 Vanlue 6
Bluffton 52 Toledo Bowsher 12
Columbus Grove 21 Patrick Henry 14
Delphos Jefferson 21 Paulding 20
Edon 50 Hicksville 6
Fairview 32 Bryan 29
Fort Loramie 49 Lehman Catholic 0
Lakota 28 Arcadia 21
Lima Central Catholic 37 Urbana 34
Lima Sr.18 Benjamin Logan 10
Montpelier 33 Edgerton 14
Riverside 35 Spencerville 0
Upper Scioto Valley 14 Cardington-Lincoln 13
Wayne Trace 35 Crestview 21
POSTED: 09/04/26 at 10:20 pm. FILED UNDER: Sports