Baumle leads Raiders by Crestview

SCOTT TRUXELL/independent sports

CONVOY — Wayne Trace’s Carter Baumle scored three touchdowns in the fourth quarter, including two in the span of 90 seconds to help the Raiders end a lengthy losing streak in Convoy.

Friday night’s 35-21 win gave the Raiders their first victory at Crestview since 2008. Crestview dropped to 0-3 for the first time since that same year, 2008.

Hayden Waltmire intercepted a Wayne Trace pass and scored right before halftime. Wyatt Richardson/Van Wert independent

Baumle snapped a 15-15 tie with a 62-yard sprint with just under eight minutes left in the game but the PAT failed, leaving the margin at 21-15. Crestview’s Evin Brincefield answered with a 2-yard touchdown run less than two minutes later, but a failed PAT meant the game was tied 21-21. With less than five minutes left in the game, Baumle scored on runs of two and 35 yards, with Jensen Beining adding both extra points. Baumle finished with 220 yards on 20 carries.

“Carter is a special player for us,” Wayne Trace head coach Matt Holden said. “His patience in the hole is what makes him so good, along with his cutting ability and of course his top end speed. He’s a very tough kid and a guy we know we can rely on.”

“We tasked the offensive line and him to take control of the game in the second half and you could feel that coming with each possession that we had,” he continued. “He continued to get better as the game went on which is why we were able to put them away at the end. I’m just so proud of our guys. We had a lot of guys step up tonight who probably weren’t planning on playing a ton of minutes and they did a phenomenal job for us.”

While Crestview moved the ball in the first quarter, the only points of the period came on a safety, when Wayne Trace’s Reece Morehead inadvertently stepped out of the back of the zone during a punt attempt, giving Crestview a 2-0 lead. The Knights also had a scoring opportunity that ended on downs deep in Wayne Trace territory.

Crestview had a second scoring chance early in the second quarter but the Raiders pulled off a goal line stop, then marched 99 yards and scored on a 12-yard pass from Morehead to Easton Jay. Jay connected with Zach Stoller for the two point conversion to give the Raiders an 8-2 lead.

“We had our chances in the first half but we didn’t capitalize on our opportunities,” Crestview head coach Cole Harting said.

“I thought the defense did a heck of a job of getting out of some tight spaces, especially early,” Holden said. “We had four goal line opportunities in the first half alone and we turned them away on the 3-yard line. Points mattered at every stage tonight, so that was huge for us.”

The Knights did manage to score twice in the final 68 seconds – once on an 8-yard pass from Cooper Miller to Beau Lichtensteiger and a 60-yard interception return by Hayden Waltimire. Bladin Scott added the PAT after the first touchdown but his second attempt was off the mark. However, Crestview led 15-8 at halftime.

Baumle knotted the game 15-15 with an eight yard run in the third quarter.

Crestview had three touchdowns that were called back on penalties.

“If we want to win games, we can’t continue to shoot ourselves in the foot,” Harting said.

Wayne Trace will begin GMC play by hosting Ayersville on Friday. Crestview will open NWC play at Spencerville (0-3).

“We have to regroup and get back to work,” Harting said. “We will see how we respond with our backs up against the wall.”

Scoring summary

Raiders 0 8 7 20 – 35

Knights 2 13 0 6 – 21

First quarter



CK – Safety (WT QB Reece Morehead steps out of back of the end zone) 2-0 CK



Second quarter



WT – Reece Morehead 12-yard pass to Easton Jay (Easton Jay pass to Zach Stoller) 8-2 WT



CK – Cooper Miller 6-yard pass to Beau Lichtensteiger (Bladin Scott kick) 9-8 CK



CK – Hayden Waltmire 60-yard interception return (kick failed) 15-8 CK



Third quarter



WT – Carter Baumle 8 yard run (Jensen Beining kick) 15-15



Fourth quarter

WT – Carter Baumle 62 yard run (kick failed) 21-15 WT



CK – Evin Brincefield 2 yard run (kick failed) 21-21



WT – Carter Baumle 1 yard (Jensen Beining kick) 28-21 WT



WT – Carter Baumle 35 yard run (Jenson Beining kick) 35-21