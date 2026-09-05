Bond set for man charged with murder

VW independent staff

PAULDING — Bond has been set at $10 million cash or surety with a 10 percent provision for a Paulding man charged with shooting and killing a man this week.

Alfred B. Conner, 72, is current incarcerated at the Paulding County Jail on a single count of murder, an unclassified felony. He’s accused of shooting and killing Logan D. Moss of Mark Center late Monday night. The shooting occurred in Cooper’s driveway in the 19000 block of Road 72.

According to Paulding County Sheriff Jason K. Landers, deputies were dispatched to the home at 10:30 p.m. and rendered aid to Moss until Grover Hill EMS arrived on scene and took over medical care. Moss was transported to OhioHealth Van Wert Hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

Landers said the case would be turned over the Paulding County Prosecutor’s Office for review and he said his office would release no other information due to the ongoing investigation.

However, court documents show Moss’s girlfriend called 911 after he had been shot, and she identified Conner as the shooter. She later told deputies she was inside the home when she heard a gunshot, then saw Moss exit his car and tried to defend himself, but Conner fired two more shots at him.

A Smith & Wesson .357 magnum 6-shot revolver was recovered from inside the home with six spent castings. Cooper later admitted to firing the gun at Moss.

A hearing has been scheduled for Thursday, September 10, in Paulding County Common Pleas Court.