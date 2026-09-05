Cooler temperatures expected for final days of fair

The Van Wert County Fair continues through Monday, with all sorts of animal and other exhibits, rides, games and of course, food. Bob Barnes/Van Wert independent

SCOTT TRUXELL/independent editor

The 170th annual Van Wert County Fair is in its final three days and a lot is on tap through Labor Day Monday. Thankfully, temperatures will be a bit cooler than the first four days of the fair, when temperatures were in the 90s, with heat index values at or exceeding 100 degrees.

Heavy rains, thunder and lightning moved in for a brief time Thursday evening, causing people to scurry for cover.

The demolition derby is the headliner today. The crowd favorite will begin at 6 p.m. Sunday’s grandstand attraction is the ATV Big Air Show, which will start at 7. Harness racing will begin at noon on Monday and the Rough E Rodeo will help close out the fair, starting at 7 p.m. Monday. It’s described as a family friendly experience. Tickets for all three events range from $10-$20 each.

A horseshoe tournament is on tap starting at 10 a.m. today, which is First Responders Day with free admission for first responders, followed by a 1 p.m. start on Sunday.

Free Christian entertainment and more will be offered at the Gospel Tent, including St. Mary’s Catholic Church Mass at 6 p.m. tonight, followed by music by contemporary Christian artist Cade Thompson.

Sunday morning, Zion Christian Union Church and Living Truth Ministries will join together for a worship service in the Gospel Tent at 10 a.m. Dove Award-nominated and Billboard-charting artist Austin French will perform at the Advanced Insurance Group Outdoor Stage at 6 p.m. The Mark Trammell Quartet will take the same stage at 3 p.m. on Monday.

The election of fair board directors will occurre between 11 a.m. and 7 p.m. Monday. To vote, you must be a resident of Van Wert County, have purchased a 2026 Van Wert County Agricultural Society membership ticket and present a valid ID.

Various livestock shows will be held through Monday and the annual livestock sale will begin at 9 a.m. on Tuesday.

Daily admission to the fair is $10, with children 12 and under admitted free of charge.