EMA looking for storm damage info

The Van Wert County Emergency Management Office is asking county residents and property owners to report damage resulting from the early morning storms that moved through on Saturday, September 5. There were two rounds, one at approximately 4 a.m., which was not a warned storm, then a stronger storm that began at approximately 6:20 a.m. and lasted until 7 a.m. Damage was found along some of Harrison Center Rd. and EMA director Matt Saunier said the west/southwest part of the county received nearly three inches of rain in three hours. He also said EMA is working to confirm a 72 mile per hour wind gust near Venedocia.

EMA is specifically looking for reports involving:

Flooding/water damage

Structural damage to homes, businesses, barns, garages, or other buildings

Wind damage, including roofs, siding, trees, utility-related damage, and other storm impacts

Those affected by the storm should submit an individual report for each damaged property or location using the form below. Detailed information helps EMA develop an accurate picture of the extent of damage across Van Wert County.

Please submit a report even if you have already reported the damage to your insurance company, fire department, township, municipality, or another agency.

Submit storm damage here: https://docs.google.com/…/1FAIpQLSfKol0fIktG8p…/viewform.