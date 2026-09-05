Performance planned at Brumback Library

VW independent staff

A special performance by Gladius, a flamenco guitarist from Atlanta has been planned for next Thursday, September 10, at the Brumback Library in Van Wert.

Gladius is a guitar virtuoso who was raised in Atlanta and pupiled by Andres Segovia’s protégé and driven to obsession by Van Halen. He’s an award winning composer and an accomplished classical/flamenco style guitarst who “soulfully shreds on the electric.”

Thursday’s performance is a free event that will begin at 5:30 p.m. at the main branch of the Brumback Library with a free dirty soda bar.