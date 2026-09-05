Phony money used in mobile home sale

VW independent staff

The sale of a mobile home in Delphos apparently did not end well for the seller.

On Thursday, August 27, a man went to the Delphos Police Department to file a report for counterfeit money. The man told officers that he received payment of $8,000 from another man purchasing his mobile home. The victim then found that the money was counterfeit.

The Delphos Police Department has not yet responded to a request for more information.