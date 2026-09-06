Bonita Adileen Myers

Bonita Adileen Myers of Convoy went to be with her Lord and Savior on Saturday, September 5, 2026.

Bonita was born at home on Thanksgiving Day, November 30, 1933, to Wesley and Ica (Matthews) Custer. She grew up on the family farm outside of Rockford along with older sister Josephine and younger twin sister Bonnie.

Bonita Myers

After graduating from Rockford High School in 1952, she served as the school secretary prior to moving to Convoy to start her family after marrying Lester W Myers on June 14, 1958.

She is survived by daughter Karen and son David (Robin) both of Convoy, sister-in-law Beverly Marsee and eight nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her parents, sisters, brothers-in-law; Robert Muhlenkamp, William Ehrsam, Fred Marsee and her beloved husband Lester.

Throughout the years, she spoke fondly of the memories of the students and staff she met during her time as secretary at the Rockford school. Along with memories of attendance at the Evangelical United Brethren Church in Rockford and Sugar Ridge Church of God in Convoy, Bonita had accepted the gift of God’s salvation through Jesus Christ and was looking forward to reuniting with loved ones.

Private services are planned. Honoring Lester and Bonita’s wishes, they will be interred together in Convoy I.O.O.F. Cemetery.

Memorial contributions may be made to Crestview Heritage Board.

Arrangements were entrusted to Alspach-Gearhart Funeral Home & Crematory, Van Wert.

Condolences may be expressed at alspachgearhart.com.