County CC teams run at CG Invite

VW independent sports

COLUMBUS GROVE — A Crestview Knight runner finished as an individual champion and Van Wert County cross country teams had a good showing at the always tough Columbus Grove Invitational on Saturday.

Crestview’s Derek Young was dominant from the gun, claiming the individual championship in 16:05. Teammates Caleb Thomas and Andy Heth worked together through the race, finishing 15th and 16th, both clocking 17:38. Kale Vining added a 28th place finish in 17:58, while Luke Sawmiller crossed in 40th with 18:32. Levi Hoblet placed 64th in 19:37, and Hunter Waltmire completed the lineup in 97th with a time of 20:46.

As a team, the Knights finished third behind Maplewood and Botkins in the Gray Division.

The Crestview girls used a balanced team effort to finish sixth overall. Minster won the girls’ team championship.

Sophomore Emily Heth once again led the Knights, racing to seventh place in 21:06. Lyda Grace followed with a solid 33rd in 23:34, and Kenzie Harting added a 47th place finish in 24:44. Ava Motycka placed 81st in 26:44, with Marlee Temple close behind in 91st at 27:41. Jetta Merkle rounded out the scoring in 102nd, finishing in 28:27.

The Lincolnview girls finished fourth overall in the Gray Division, with Maeleigh Evans finishing as the individual runner-up (20:13.7). Kassidy Hammons finished 17th (22:00.3),followed by Josie Miller (23rd, 22:37.6), Destiny Breese (43rd, 23:19.5), Moriah Bertsch (70th, 25:45.8) and Deanna Dearing (78th, 26:37).

The Lancer boys finished eighth, with Aaron Sawyer placing 20th (17:51.1), Zander Coil (36th, 18:19), Max Hammons (52nd, 19:11.4), Evan Young (79th, 20:09.4), Hunter Osborne (90th, 20:30), and Jayden Hammons (104th, 21:04.4)

Van Wert finished fourth in the boys and girls Red Division races.

Calvin Byrum was the first finisher for the Cougars placing 15th (17:05.9), followed by Harrison Sloan (21st, 17:19.9), Alex Bauer (25th, 17:29.3), Oliver Scott (26th, 17:30.4), Quintin Parrish (40th, 17:51.7), Nate Drerup (50th, 18:11.4) and Jayden White (65th, 18:24.6).

The Cougar girls were paced by Noelle Byrum, who finished 13th (20:30.7). She was followed by Symphony Schuerman (17th, 20:37.1), Ruby Dicke (19th (20:43.8), Ava Keuneke (41st, 21:43.3), Jasleen Sharma (47th, 21:47.8), Whitney Holliday (56th, 22:11.6), and Keiley Welch (63rd, 22:25).

West Liberty-Salem won the boys’ team title and Fremont Ross was the girls’ champion.

Complete results can be found here.