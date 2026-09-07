Local hospital earns designation

Submitted information

OhioHealth Van Wert Hospital has earned Critical Access Hospital designation, strengthening its ability to provide high-quality, patient-centered care while supporting the hospital’s long-term sustainability and access to services close to home.

The Critical Access Hospital program was established to help rural hospitals maintain local access to care by providing additional flexibility through a cost-based Medicare reimbursement model.

“This designation helps ensure we can continue providing the care our community depends on, now and into the future,” said Paula Stabler, president, OhioHealth Van Wert Hospital. “It strengthens our hospital, supports our caregivers and positions us to meet the healthcare needs of our community for years to come.”

OhioHealth has earned a key designation.

With this designation, Van Wert Hospital joins other OhioHealth rural hospitals operating under the Critical Access Hospital model, including OhioHealth Hardin Memorial Hospital, OhioHealth Shelby Hospital and OhioHealth Morrow County Hospital.

Critical Access Hospitals are designated by the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services and must meet specific operational and regulatory requirements. As part of the designation process, Van Wert Hospital successfully completed a comprehensive Joint Commission survey assessing its compliance with nationally recognized standards for quality and patient safety through on-site observations and reviews of clinical and operational processes.

“Our priority is always making sure our patients receive safe, compassionate care,” said Leslie Beining, chief nursing officer, OhioHealth Van Wert Hospital. “Critical Access Hospital designation gives our teams the flexibility and resources needed to provide that care and support the needs of our community.”

Van Wert Hospital leaders said they remain focused on providing trusted, patient-focused care throughout the transition.