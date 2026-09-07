Not your average dog show

By Quincy Thompson

Get ready for an afternoon filled with four-legged fun as Puppy Pals Live returns to the Niswonger Performing Arts Center at 2 p.m. Sunday, September 13. Featuring an incredible cast of talented rescue dogs, this family-friendly show combines impressive tricks, comedy, and plenty of personality for an experience that will have audiences of all ages laughing.

Puppy Pals Live has entertained audiences across the country, including an appearance on America’s Got Talent. Led by Wesley Williams, the show features adopted and rescued dogs performing everything from high-flying stunts and athletic tricks to hilarious routines. Each pup brings its own personality to the stage, making this a show where you never quite know what might happen next!

Puppy Pals will be fun entertainment for people of all ages. Photos submitted

The performance is presented by the Porter & Squash Philanthropic Fund and supported by First Financial Bank, whose investment helps bring exciting, family-friendly entertainment to the Niswonger stage.

For some families, the opportunity to experience Puppy Pals Live goes even further. Through Van Wert LIVE’s Community Impact Program, tickets are made available to individuals and families who may otherwise face financial barriers to attending live arts and entertainment. Support from the First Financial Foundation and Mercer County Civic Foundation helps make those opportunities possible, extending the impact of the performance beyond the stage and into the community.

“Puppy Pals is exactly the kind of experience we love bringing to the Niswonger,” said Jarin Hart, Executive Director of Van Wert LIVE. “It’s fun, it brings families together, and through the generosity of our sponsors and community partners, we’re able to make sure even more people have the opportunity to experience the joy of live entertainment.”

Whether you’re a lifelong dog lover, looking for a fun Sunday afternoon with the kids, or simply ready for a show guaranteed to make you smile, Puppy Pals Live delivers. Come see these lovable rescue dogs take over the Niswonger stage on Sunday, September 13 at 2 p.m.