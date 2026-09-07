Random Thoughts: zero losses and more

SCOTT TRUXELL/independent sports

This week’s installment of Random Thoughts centers around perfect records, the biggest upset, Glenville’s new region, the Monday Mailbag and Saturday’s controversial finish.

3-0 vs. 3-0

Just three undefeated teams remain in the Western Buckeye League football standings and two of them will meet Friday night.

Van Wert and Celina will square off at Celina Stadium, with the winner remaining in first place. If we’re being realistic, most people figured Van Wert would be 3-0 entering this game. It was most likely a different story for Celina. A challenging schedule with games against defending Division VII state champion St. Henry, defending WBL champion Wapakoneta and preseason WBL favorite St. Marys Memorial made a 3-0 start somewhat improbable. Throw in the loss of quarterback Parker Wynk to a serious neck injury and it seemed even more improbable. Yet, Celina defied the odds. The Bulldogs are 3-0 by a combined total of six points but the point is they haven’t lost.

One other note – Celina has won three straight against the Cougars.

Check Wednesday’s Sports page for an in-depth game preview.

3-0 vs. 3-0 II

Could the NWC championship game be played in the conference opener? Perhaps, but it appears there are several contenders for the title. Defending NWC champion Columbus Grove (3-0) will host preseason favorite Lima Central Catholic (3-0) Friday night. It should be a dandy.

3-0 and 3-0

They won’t face each other of course, but two teams that have struggled in recent seasons find themselves undefeated after three games.

Delphos Jefferson remained undefeated by beating Paulding 21-20 on Friday, a result that surprised many people. Another tests awaits, as Fort Loramie (2-1) comes to Stadium Park for a Saturay night game.

Meanwhile, the WBL’s third undefeated team, Ottawa-Glandorf, is coming off a 45-7 win over Kenton and the Titans are averaging 46 points per game. By comparison, O-G scored a total of 47 points after three games last year. They’ll head to Wapakoneta this Friday in what could be a very interesting game.

26-0

Coldwater defeated Fort Recovery 35-9 on Friday. Fun fact: Coldwater is 26-0 all time against Fort Recovery in football. You read that correctly, the Cavaliers have never lost to Fort Recovery.

Biggest upset

What was last Friday’s biggest upset? There are several games to choose from, but I’m going to pick Allen East over Indian Lake. The Mustangs won the game 32-14. The Lakers entered the game average 47 points and Allen East held them well below that.

Shane Wireman, who returned in the offseason to coach his alma mater, has the Mustangs off to a 3-0 start and all the sudden it seems like Allen East needs to be mentioned as a possible contender in the NWC title chase, which begins this Friday. Columbus Grove, Lima Central Catholic, Bluffton and now Allen East. Let’s not forget Delphos Jefferson and Fort Loramie. While I’m not sure either of those teams will win at least a share of the title, they may have a say who does. It’s going to be a very interesting race.

The reveal

We should find out this week what football division Glenville is in this year. The school merged with Collinwood and the OHSAA is working to figure out where to place the Tarblooders based on enrollment numbers. It almost certainly won’t be Division IV, where they’ve won three of the last four state championships. If I had to guess, I’d say probably Division III, maybe Division II, which is where Glenville belongs anyway.

Monday Mailbag

The Monday Mailbag was off for the Labor Day holiday. It’ll resume next Monday. Send your sports questions and comments to sports@thevwindependent.com.

The clock

It looked like a huge upset. Western Michigan 12 Michigan 7. Time was off the clock. The celebration was underway. No so fast. One second was put back on the clock and we all know what happened. The Wolverines connected on a 47-yard Hail Mary and won the game 13-12.

There was plenty of confusion immediately after the game and about two hours later, the Big 10 issued an explanation. I have a hard time buying it and I’d say that regardless of who the teams were. I’d also like to say that there was no way the ball was going to be caught inbounds. It was literally uncatchable in the field of play. The game should have been over.

In the end, Western Michigan had chances to seal the win and just couldn’t do it. Toward the end of the game alone, one more first down by the Broncoes would have done it. Giving up a 28-yard completion on third and 10 on the final drive of the game didn’t exactly help and yes, I suppose Western Michigan could have defended the Hail Mary better. Still, the Broncos deserved to win.

As always, if you have thoughts on any of the above topics, feel free to email me at sports@thevwindependent.com.