SNAP ban being put on hold

VW independent staff/submitted information

COLUMBUS — A ban on the purchase of certain surgary drinks with Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) benefits is being delayed in Ohio. The ban, originally slated to begin October 1, is being put on hold at the request of the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Food and Nutrition Administration.

Earlier this year, FNA approved a waiver allowing Ohio to restrict the use of SNAP benefits to purchase certain beverages, including fountain drinks and carbonated sugary beverages. Specifically, the waiver restricts the use of SNAP benefits for purchasing beverages that list sugar, corn syrup, high-fructose corn syrup, or similar caloric sweeteners as the primary ingredient – or as the second ingredient if the first is carbonated water.

The FNA recently requested Ohio to delay implementation so that FNA can issue a notice in the Federal Register and assess public comments prior to project implementation. In response, Ohio is pausing the start of the sugary beverage ban until it receives further guidance.

The proposal was based on recommendations from a work group convened by Governor Mike DeWine in June of last year. Over three months, the group evaluated a wide range of data and expert input, including the impact of nutrition on children’s health, the history and purpose of SNAP, retail logistics, and implementation feasibility.

The workgroup noted that many health experts agree these drinks are widely recognized as having little to no nutritional value and are linked to chronic health conditions such as obesity, type 2 diabetes, and hypertension. The group recommended a clear definition of restricted beverages to support ease of implementation for retailers and to ensure that SNAP recipients can easily understand what is and isn’t eligible for purchase.