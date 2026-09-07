YWCA shares capital campaign update

VW independent staff/submitted information

The YWCA of Van Wert County has announced significant progress in its capital campaign as the organization moves closer to its goal to break ground on a new facility next spring. With millions of dollars secured through federal, state, foundation, and private investments, the project has reached several major milestones that position it for the next phase of development.

The new facility will expand access to youth programming, survivor services, community partnerships, and health resources while ensuring the YWCA continues its 110-year legacy of serving Van Wert County for generations to come.

Since launching the campaign, the community has demonstrated incredible confidence in the vision of a new YWCA. Thanks to the generosity of donors, grant partners, elected officials, and community advocates, the project continues to move forward with tremendous momentum.

Over the past several months, the YWCA has continued securing funding while architects finalize building plans and preparations begin for the construction bidding process.

This is how the YWCA of Van Wert County’s new facility will look.

Recent milestones include:

$1 million approved through the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services, sponsored by Senator Jon Husted.

$250,000 secured through the State of Ohio Capital Budget.

Submission of a $1.3 million Affordable Housing Program (AHP) grant application through the Federal Home Loan Bank.

Approval of grant funding and award of the asbestos abatement project for the current YWCA building. This investment will prepare the historic facility for future ownership and redevelopment, ensuring it can continue serving the community in a new capacity.

Approval for up to $2.5 million in New Market Tax Credit (NMTC) through a Community Development Entity.

More than $3.2 million in private donor pledges secured to date.

Construction bidding is anticipated to begin this fall, with groundbreaking planned for next spring.

While these milestones represent tremendous progress, they also demonstrate the complexity of bringing a project of this size to life. Every funding source secured strengthens the project’s foundation and moves the YWCA one step closer to opening its doors.

The new YWCA facility represents far more than bricks and mortar. It is an investment in the future of Van Wert County. The expanded space will allow the organization to grow youth programming, including after-school opportunities that provide children with a safe, enriching environment where they can learn, build relationships, and thrive. The facility will also strengthen the YWCA’s ability to provide comprehensive services for survivors of domestic violence, sexual assault, and human trafficking, ensuring individuals and families have access to the resources they need during life’s most difficult moments.

In addition, the new facility will create opportunities for expanded community partnerships, bringing essential services together under one roof to better meet the evolving needs of Van Wert County.

Although tremendous progress has been made, the capital campaign is not yet complete.

“Our community has embraced this vision, and we are deeply grateful for every individual, business, foundation, and organization that has invested in the future of the YWCA,” said Kimberly Laudick, President & CEO of the YWCA of Van Wert County. “Every contribution has helped move this project forward. As we prepare for construction, we continue to invite others to join us in creating a space that will serve children, families, and survivors for generations to come.”

Laudick also said every gift large or small helps build a stronger future for Van Wert County. Continued community support will ensure the YWCA can complete this transformational project and expand life-changing services for decades to come.

To learn more about the capital campaign or to make a contribution, contact Laudick at 419.238.6639 or klaudick@ywcavanwertcounty.org.