DAR to celebrate Constitution Week

Submitted information

Communities throughout the nation, including Van Wert, will be celebrating the spirit and meaning of the country’s Constitution beginning September 17. On that day in 1787 at Independence Hall in Philadelphia, 39 delegates at the Constitutional Convention signed the Constitution of the United States of America. Nearly 170 years later, in 1955, the Daughters of the American Revolution spearheaded an effort to set aside one week annually when Americans could celebrate this iconic signing. After petitioning Congress to set aside the week of September 17-23, on August 2, 1956, President Dwight D. Eisenhower signed Constitution Week into law.

Local chapters of NSDAR celebrate with many events to honor this founding document. Celebrations begin with Bells Across America, on September 17, when bells across the country are rung simultaneously at 4 p.m. EDT.

The Isaac Van Wart Chapter will gather and ring bells at 4 p.m. at the Van Wert County Courthouse. The Van Wert community is invited to join the DAR in celebrating Constitution Week.