OPSMA Football Notebook: Week No. 3

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COLUMBUS — Week 3 of the 2026 high school football season is in the books.

Football players from all over Ohio put up some amazing performances in the sixth week of the season. Here, the Ohio Prep Sports Media Association compiles the best of the best with the OPSMA High School Football Notebook.

Let’s take a look at this week’s top performances.

– Shawnee’s Jarin Bagley had six catches for 164 yards with touchdown receptions of 50 and 83 yards. Bagley added an interception on defense during a 28-7 win over Elida.

-Celina quarterback Jett Warner ran for 205 yards and three touchdowns on 15 carries in a 30-28 win over St. Marys, snapping a seven-game losing streak to the Roughriders and giving the Bulldogs their first 3-0 start since 2018.

-Van Wert’s Xavier Kelly put on a show Friday night. The 6-1, 180 pound junior running back rushed for 270 yards and five touchdowns on 20 carries, scoring on runs of 1, 68, 15, 81 and 3 yards while leading the Cougars past Bath 43-20. Through three games, Kelly has scored 13 touchdowns, including 10 on the ground.

-Wayne Trace’s Carter Baumle rushed 19 times for 220 yards and four touchdowns to lead the Raiders by Convoy Crestview 35-21. Baumle scored on runs of 8, 62, 1, and 35 yards. The win was Wayne Trace’s first at Crestview since 2008, the same year Wayne Trace head coach Matt Holden was a freshman at Crestview.

-Maria Stein Marion Local’s Cam Griesdorn rushed for 125 yards on 19 carries and scored all six of his touchdowns in the first half as the Flyers routed Delphos St. John’s 57-7 for the Flyers’ 43rd straight win in Midwest Athletic Conference play and also extends their regular season winning streak to 43 straight games, having last lost in MAC play in Week 8 of 2019 (The MAC did not play conference games in the truncated 2020 season, where Marion went 6-0 in the regular season against conference foes). The Flyers, who had their 76-game winning streak end last season in the regional finals to St. Henry, did extend their regular season winning streak extended to 61 straight games.

-Bluffton senior running back Parker Lovell scored six touchdowns in the Pirates’ 52-12 win over Toledo Bowsher. The 6-foot, 190-pound senior carried 12 times for 204 yards and scored on runs of 3, 11, 20, 20 and 41 yards. He also caught one pass from senior quarterback Tayte Giesige that he took 48 yards for a score.

-Ayersville receiver Dane Ewers made big plays on both sides of the ball as the Pilots rallied from 20-6 down at half to beat Toledo Christian, 26-20. The 6-4 junior caught two TD passes and had 113 total offensive yards while recording two interceptions on defense and recovering a fumble.

-Madison’s Damarrion Lloyd ran for 227 yards and four touchdowns of 17, 65, 78 and 18 yards on 11 carries during the Rams’ 42-7 nonconference football win over Norwalk. Carson Cook completed 7-of-12 passes for 200 yards and two touchdowns as Camden Moysi had a 64-yard touchdown catch and Daniel Norris added an 8-yard TD catch in the win.

-Shelby’s Brady Bowman caught seven passes for 80 yards and a touchdown and added a 60-yard punt return for a score and ran for 40 yards in the Whippets’ 27-7 nonconference football win over Bellevue. Gavin Baker added 76 yards rushing on 12 carries with a touchdown while Branson Reed completed 7-of-13 passes for 69 yards and a score and Hayden Duval completed 6-of-8 passes for 68 yards and a score. Luke Blevins caught a 31-yard touchdown pass in the victory.

-Ontario’s Cardae Brown caught five passes for 142 yards and three touchdowns during the Warriors’ 49-28 nonconference football win over Tiffin Columbian. Gavin Miller completed 6-of-9 passes for 130 yards and two touchdowns of 66 and 21 yards while also running for 71 yards and two scores of 10 and 1 yard for a solid all-around game. Zane Curry had a 45-yard touchdown run while Max Ciroli ran for 90 yards on 15 carries with a score. Sean Tanner completed 6-of-12 passes for 100 yards and a 22-yard touchdown in a massive offensive night for the Warriors.

-Clear Fork’s Marcus Hoeflich completed 3-of-6 passes for 62 yards while running for 66 yards and a touchdown on 16 carries in the Colts’ 17-7 nonconference football win over Lexington. Trey Sellers added 100 yards rushing on 15 carries while Nash Evans added 16 yards rushing and a touchdown and added two extra points and a field goal in the win.

-Liberty-Benton senior quarterback Connor Barbara completed 11-of-15 passes for 199 yards and three touchdowns and rushed eight times for 128 yards and four TDs in the Eagles 49-13 win over Sylvania Northview.

-North Baltimore quarterback Luke Long threw for 307 yards in a 42-19 win over (Morral) Ridgedale and in the process became the schools all-time passing leader with over 7,000 career yards.

-Carey quarterback Tripp Phoenix broke off four touchdown runs of 40 or more yards in a 41-7 win over Lucas, scoring on 41-, 45-, 52- and 74-yard bursts.

-Black River’s Hunter Varney lined up at quarterback this week but still utilized his legs rushing for 123 yards and two touchdowns on 12 carries; Kayden Hendershot logged 10 tackles on defense and added 81 yards rushing.

-Hillsdale’s Kael Lewis had a monster game against rival Loudonville going 8-of-10 for 156 yards and four touchdowns passing, rushed for 122 yards and a touchdown on four carries, and logged two tackles, one for loss, and an interception on defense. Porter Boreman led the defense with 10 tackles, Cameron Brown was 7-of-8 kicking extra points, Ayden Salyer caught two passes for 69 yards and two touchdowns.

-Ashland’s Tristan Moss had the game-saving tackle at the goal line stopping Clyde’s Grady Binder from converting a two-point conversion with two seconds remaining. Killian O’Brien had seven catches for 97 yards and a touchdown and an interception on defense, Carson Graber took over as quarterback in the second quarter and proceeded to rush for two touchdowns, Jeff Hickey had an interception and a blocked extra point.

-Colonel Crawford’s Parker Weithman caught five passes for 138 yards and a touchdown, threw a touchdown to quarterback Roen Thew (11-of-28, 191 yards, TD) on a trick play, and had six tackles on defense. Avery Powers rushed 14 times for 76 yards and had a 43-yard pick six.

-Galion’s Kane Hay led a remarkable second half from the Tigers who stormed back to beat Bishop Ready; he was 15-of-22 for 239 yards and three touchdowns while also rushing for 59 yards and the game-winning touchdown. Two of his touchdown passes went to Jamesen Glew (five receptions, 144 yards) and the third to brother Kurt Hay (seven receptions, 84 yards).

-On the heels of his brother’s huge game in Week 2, Bucyrus’ Wyatt Makeever took over against Willard scoring twice on the ground and rushing for 26 yards while also catching nine passes for 90 yards. It was the first time the Redmen won back-to-back games in a single season since 2019. Isaac Makeever was 13-of-22 for 152 yards and rushed for 109 and a score.

-Crestline’s Kody Lawhorn put the team on his back mounting a 23-point comeback against Mapleton; he was 19-of-36 for 329 yards and five touchdowns while adding another 29 yards on the ground plus an interception on defense. Quentin Kapp logged 17 carries for 112 yards and recorded six tackles with two for loss, a forced fumble, two recoveries, and a defensive touchdown. Ramon Hawk caught eight passes for 159 yards and three touchdowns, Weston Clark had three receptions for 92 yards and two touchdowns, Rondo Hudson had 10 tackles and one TFL, Colten Keller had 11 tackles and Lucas Bauwens 10 tackles.

-Beverly Fort Frye’s Grady Hesson tossed two touchdown passes, ran for two scores, kicked a field goal, added two PATs, and intercepted a potential game-tying two-point conversion pass in the Cadets’ 29-27 victory at defending West Virginia Class 1A State Champion Wheeling Central Catholic.

-Waterford’s Hayden Jones registered four rushing touchdowns in the Wildcats 35-0 victory over Shenandoah.

-Canal Winchester’s Jamari Snow carried 26 times for 235 yards and 3 TD’s vs Worthington Kilbourne.

-Liberty Center two-way star running back/linebacker Garrison Kruse had an eye-popping effort in the Tigers’ 53-17 win over Tontogany Otsego, rushing 11 times for 186 yards and five TDs while leading the Tigers with eight tackles on defense along with three forced fumbles, four TFL and a fumble recovery.

-Holgate’s Brody McMillen caught six passes for 137 yards and two touchdowns, rushed for another score and recorded an interception on defense as the Tigers earned a 36-6 Northern 8 win at Kennedy Catholic (Pa).

-On Sept. 7, 2024, the Unioto Shermans began a 20-game regular season win streak with a 20-14win over the hosting Waverly Tigers. When the Shermans returned for this year’s meeting on Friday, Sept. 4, the Waverly Tigers ended Unioto’s win streak where it started. The Tigers (0-2) rallied to the occasion, winning 31-27 over Unioto. Waverly quarterback Gunnar Myers had a career game, unveiling a running game previously unseen. Myers rushed 22 times for 166 yards and a touchdown. But it wasn’t a one-dimensional performance. Myers completed 17-of-35 passes for 285 yards and three touchdowns in the Tiger victory. Trae Perry was the leading receiver with six catches for 113 yards and a pair of touchdowns.

-Eastern Pike (Beaver) sophomore running back Eli Shaffer had a huge game against Minford. Shaffer rushed for 215 yards and 3 touchdowns on just 17 carries. The Eagles won the game 31-6.

-Brady Lawhon’s 23-yard touchdown pass to Colton Rehage completed a 33-28 comeback win for Harrison at Beavercreek. Kellen Reeves of Beavercreek rushed for 192 yards on 26 carries with two touchdowns.

-Kettering Fairmont in the final minutes against Cincinnati La Salle got an interception by Adam Grant to set up Theo Von Handorf’s game-winning touchdown run in a 24-21 victory. Damien Pattin ran for 130 yards and on 28 carries. The teams traded the lead seven times.

-Jamier Brown of Huber Heights Wayne returned to the field for the first time this season and dazzled future Ohio State fans. Brown caught six passes for 157 yards and had touchdowns of 51 and 68 yards. He also returned a kickoff 96 yards for a score. Lakewood St. Edward had a dominant offense with Ronnie Neal Jr., Langston Lucas and Antwone Smith all running in two TDs to win 48-21.

-Northmont intercepted five passes – Chris Lutake with two and a pick-six, Anthony Jones with two and KJ Gaston with one – and Northmont ended a 19-game losing skid in a 38-0 win against KIPP Academy. Izaiah Flowers had touchdown runs of 72 and 41 yards.

-Springboro got 101 yards and three touchdowns rushing by Brandon Birdsong Jr. and another 122 yards on the ground by Cooper Murdock in a 23-13 win at Cincinnati Withrow.

-Oakwood’s Alex Lee passed for 296 yards and two touchdowns and also rushed for 95 yards and another score in a 42-0 win against Milton-Union. Urban Kummerer had 152 yards receiving on eight catches. Brady Thobe recovered a fumble and caught an interception.

-Badin got 216 yards rushing and two touchdowns by Chase Even in a 31-7 win at Edgewood.

-Mechanicsburg’s Matthew Davis accounted for five total touchdowns, two through the air and three on the ground, in a 34-8 win against South Charleston Southeastern. Davis passed for 167 yards and ran for 124.

-Corey Ohlinger caught a 29-yard touchdown in the final minutes of a 34-30 Springfield Shawnee win against New Carlisle Tecumseh to snap the team’s 19-game losing streak. Zain DeWeese passed for 221 yards on 21 of 30 completions and ran for 115 yards and two touchdowns.

-Arcanum’s MJ Macy rushed for 235 yards and three touchdowns, while Weston Schmidt threw for another three touchdowns in a 47-7 win against New Lebanon Dixie. Arcanum forced seven turnovers that included Paxton Besecker returning a fumble for a touchdown.

-Ansonia’s Lander Shivers ran for 135 yards and three touchdowns and Jacob Schmitmeyer had 149 rushing yards and two touchdowns as the dup helped propel the Tigers 48-13 over National Trail.

-Worthington Kilbourne’s Junior QB Jackson Szabo completed 22 of 34 passes for 414 yards and 7 TD’s in the Wolves 56-36 road victory vs Canal Winchester in week 3. In the same game, Junior WR Shawn Rice tallied 12 receptions for 254 yards and 5 TD’s setting a new single-game school receiving record.

-In a stunning 31-27 win over previously unbeaten Unioto, Waverly quarterback Gunnar Myers turned in a career-defining performance. The senior was 17-of-35 passing for 285 yards and three touchdowns and also rushed 22 times for 166 yards and a score. Trae Perry was the main beneficiary of Myers’ performance, catching six passes for 113 yards and two scores.

-Chillicothe took a trip to Western Brown in Week 3, and senior Karter Williams decided to leave his fingerprints on a resounding 56-21 win. Williams caught four passes for 113 yards and three touchdowns and posted a 55-yard interception return to the end zone. Teammate Cartae Ligon was also himself, tallying 16 carries for 102 yards and a touchdown, alongside a 55-yard punt return for a touchdown.

-Thanks to a gritty 21-14 win over Amanda-Clearcreek, Zane Trace is 3-0. Hudson Williams had a lot to do with that, tallying a team-high 13 tackles, one for a loss, a pass deflection, two catches for 25 yards and a touchdown, and also punted three times for a net total of 90 yards. Teammate Brice Johnson, who is still the state’s rushing leader, totaled 27 carries for 144 yards and a touchdown. He now has 607 yards this season.

-Elgin’s Archer Johnston rolled up 307 all-purpose yards, five touchdowns and one 2-point conversion in a 59-28 win over Waynesfield-Goshen. He rushed 24 times for 222 yards and four TDs, and he ran back an 85-yard kickoff return for a touchdown. As a team, Elgin ran it 56 times for 430 yards.

-Mount Gilead’s Tyler Harr ran it nine times for 200 yards and a score, plus caught three passes for 77 yards and a touchdown in a 42-7 win over Grove City Christian.

-North Union’s Dainon Lindsey made five catches for 153 yards and a touchdown and picked off a pass on defense in his team’s 41-14 win at Northmor.

-Marion Harding and Bellefontaine played each other in football for the first time in 110 years during Week 3 with Harding winning the road game 14-7. Bellefontaine won the 1916 game played in Marion’s Lincoln Park 16-0.

-The Ansonia Tigers stay undefeated after a 48-13 win at National Trail. Ansonia rushed for 429 yards as a team and held National Trail to -8 rushing yards. Senior Jacob Schmitmeyer averaged 21.1 yards a carry with seven carries for 148 yards and two rushing touchdowns.

-Steubenville Big Red junior running back Colton Henderson rushed for 212 yards and four touchdowns on just 11 carries in a 48-7 win over visiting Wheeling (W.Va.) Linsly. Henderson had scoring runs of 80 and 64 yards, both on the first play of a drive. Big Red, now 3-0, had 330 rushing yards as a team.

-McClain junior quarterback Hudson Lovett finished the Tigers’ 56-0 Friday’s Week 3 win over Paint Valley going 12-of-16 passing for 175 yards and a touchdown. Lovett also rushed for 49 yards on six carries. On defense Lovett returned an interception for a 35-yard touchdown. Junior Bentley Marsh rushed for two touchdowns in the win. Freshman kicker Ross Roman was a perfect 8-of-8 in extra point attempts, making him 16-of-17 in his PAT’s this season.

-Hillsboro senior Tre Captain rushed for 106 yards on nine carries, including a 70-yard touchdown run in the second quarter in the Indians’ Week 3 loss to Waynesville, giving him two 100-plus yard rushing performances in the first three games of the season.

-Senior Alex Nagel became the first player in Newark Catholic’s storied history to throw a touchdown pass, run for a score and also return an interception for a pick 6 in the 31-0 win against Buckeye Trail.

-Northridge senior Jayce Golden scored six touchdowns in the 49-14 win at Grandview Heights, on runs of 5, 12, 2 and 6 yards, and receptions of 35 and 70 yards from sophomore Bridon Angus.

-Granville senior Jackson McMillan completed 16 of 20 passes for 259 yards and five touchdowns in the 35-12 win against rival Johnstown, retaining The Jug for a ninth straight year after the Johnnies had led 12-0. Sophomore Carter Rhyan had 11 receptions for 154 yards and three scores for the Blue Aces, who exploded for 28 second-quarter points.

-Watkins Memorial sophomore quarterback Xander Matchack ran for four touchdowns, on runs of 17, 35, 11 and 10 yards in a 49-7 win at Mansfield Senior.

-Utica senior quarterback Aaron Hays hit on 15 of 18 passes for 207 yards and two touchdowns, also running for 126 yards on just 10 carries and another score in a 30-27 loss to Fredericktown.

-Julian Baker rushed for 250 yards on 14-carries with touchdown runs of 5, 39, 60 and 41 yards in Miami Trace’s 38-7 win at Logan Elm.

-Chillicothe’s Karter Williams had a career night in the Cavaliers’ (3-0) 56-21 win at Western Brown. Williams had four receptions for 113 yards, with three touchdowns. Williams also had a 51 yard interception return for a touchdown.

-Waverly’s Gunnar Myers completed 17-of-35 passes for 285-yards and three touchdowns and rushed 22 times for 166-yards and another touchdown as the Tigers upset Unioto 31-27.

-Dominic Burkett of Allen East set a new single season receiving record with 214 yards and two touchdowns on six receptions in a 32-14 win over Indian Lake, giving the Mustangs their first 3-0 start since 2016.

-Camden Griesdorn of Marion Local ran for six touchdowns and 125 yards on 19 carries in a 57-7 win over Delphos St. John’s, extending the Flyers’ regular season winning streak to 61 games.

-Avery Paris of Leipsic made five catches for 112 yards and two touchdowns in a 51-0 win over Riverdale.

-Ada quarterback Blake Zoladz ran for 154 yards and three touchdowns on 20 carries in a 41-28 win over Arlington.

-Wyatt Taviano of Perry ran for 239 yards and two touchdowns on 24 carries in a 28-14 win over Cory-Rawson.

-New Lexington senior quarterback Lane Ratliff completed 11-of-15 passes for 143 yards and two touchdowns, and rushed 13 times for 193 yards and two touchdowns with a two-point conversion run, in the undefeated Panthers’ 29-14 win at John Glenn.

-Nelsonville-York’s Grant Elliott had his third interception return for a touchdown in two games, giving him five interceptions on the season, as the visiting and undefeated Buckeyes stung the young Coal Grove Hornets 49-14 on Friday night at Coal Grove’s Lemaster Stadium. Elliott also caught a touchdown pass, part of four receptions for 40 yards. Walker Stone rushed for 132 yards and three touchdowns on only seven carries, and Weston Wheatley made seven receptions for 103 yards with two touchdowns.

-The Chesapeake Panthers captured just their second win in their last 16 games on Friday night, almost blanking non-league McDermott Northwest 35-6 at Chesapeake’s Phil Davis Field. Sophomore quarterback K.J. Mclain completed a career-high 18-of-27 passes for 300 yards and three touchdowns, as fellow sophomore Jayden Washington made five receptions for 89 yards with two touchdowns. The young and winless Mohawks averted the shutout by scoring on the game’s final play. Previous to Friday night, the Panthers’ last win was a 27-14 upset of Rock Hill in week nine of last season – their only victory in 2025.

-The South Point Pointers posted all 49 of their points in the opening half on Friday night, easily winning at non-league Wellston 49-6 at Wellston’s C.H. Jones Field. Landon Vance, the senior standout running back, rushed for four touchdowns and 187 yards on only 10 carries – scoring from as short as two and four yards and as long as 55 and 76 yards. Speaking of 55, senior wideout Davon Lewis caught a 55-yard touchdown pass from senior quarterback Ethan Hunt – as Lewis caught five passes for 142 yards against Wellston, after catching two passes for touchdowns against Southern which totaled 129 yards. Hunt completed 18-of-21 passes for 260 yards and two touchdowns against the Golden Rockets, whose only score was a 95-yard kickoff return on the ensuing kickoff following the Pointers’ initial score. Senior placekicker Ezra Young kicked a field goal for the third consecutive game – this one a 20-yarder, which is his shortest of his three makes on the season. South Point ended the scoring with a 103-yard interception return for a touchdown – by sophomore defensive back Dom Pegram. With first-year head coach Brian Wroten, the Pointers are now 3-0 for the first time since 2013 – as they also went 4-0 that same year, which was the first season for the Ohio High School Athletic Association to feature seven divisions for the football state playoffs. South Point plays host to fellow 3-0 Symmes Valley this week, as the Vikings have scored 55, 55 and 56 points in their first three games. Meanwhile, South Point has not allowed an offensive touchdown – since its last-second season-opening win at Pike Eastern.

-The Symmes Valley Vikings vanquished visiting Berne Union on Friday night, and scored at least 55 points for the third consecutive game, as the Vikings diffused the Rockets 56-7 in a non-league contest. Symmes Valley had opened the season with 55-13 and 55-14 wins over Chesapeake and Meigs respectively, as junior quarterback Bronx Carpenter had completed at least 22 passes on at least 30 attempts with at least five touchdown tosses in those two tilts. Against Berne Union, Carpenter completed 17-of-25 passes for 403 yards and another five touchdowns, including a 70-yarder to Andrew Isaacs to open the scoring. For the season, Carpenter is 61-of-87 for 17 touchdowns and already 1,074 yards. Jackson Fields finished with three touchdown receptions, including ones of 60 and 74 yards, part of eight receptions and 249 yards for the game. Isaacs added three catches for 106 yards, as Berne Union averted the shutout with a 75-yard third-quarter run by Jackson Little. Symmes Valley sophomore placekicker Miguel Ferriera made six more extra-point kicks on six more attempts – following the opening two weeks making a pair of 7-of-8. The Vikings are now 3-0 for the second straight season, as they opened 6-0 last season – before finishing the regular season 8-2. Last season’s Division VII Region 27 semifinalists are now 11-2 in their last 13 regular-season games. The Vikings visit fellow 3-0 South Point this week.

-For the third consecutive game, the Ironton Fighting Tigers held an opponent to minus rushing yards – as this time it was visiting Cincinnati McNicholas, which Ironton outlasted 17-10 on Friday night at Ironton’s historic Tanks Memorial Stadium. And, as the number of opposition rushing attempts goes down, that minus number for the corresponding rushing yards goes up. The Fighting Tigers held Williamsburg to minus-12 yards on 27 attempts for five yards total, then followed that by stymying Salem (N.J.) to minus-20 yards on 22 tries – part of 25 total yards. Against McNicholas, the Fighting Tigers pressured quarterback Evan Sandfoss, as the Rockets attempted 20 rushes – resulting in minus-27 yards. McNicholas managed 167 total yards, as the Fighting Tigers’ first-team defense allowed their first field goal and touchdown this season – the latter being a 60-yard Sandfoss touchdown pass. Ironton’s on-the-field winning streak stands now at seven, dating back to week 6 of last season – and a 24-15 loss at eventual Division V state runner-up Wheelersburg. Before that, Ironton’s last loss in any game was against Clarkson North of Ontario in Canada – a 28-27 outcome at Green High School, as the Fighting Tigers’ two-point try to win that game came up short. Ironton travels to Somerset, Ky. this week – for those two teams’ first-ever meeting. The games against Williamsburg and Salem (N.J.) were also first-time meetings for the Fighting Tigers.

-Tytus Bettendorf scored all three touchdowns in leading Miamisburg to a 21-14 win over Hilliard Davidson. Bettendorf had 5- and 1-yard rushing touchdowns in the second quarter and then added a 28-yard fumble return for a touchdown in the third period. Brayden Carpenter also ran for 104 yards on 17 carries for the 2-1 Vikings.

-Theo Von Handorf scored the game-winning touchdown with just over two minutes left in the game as Fairmont got its first win of the season 24-21 over La Salle. Damien Pattin rushed for 130 yards and Liam Harkrider had two rushing touchdowns for the Firebirds.

-Brandon Birdsong ran for 101 yards and three touchdowns in leading Springboro to a road win against Withrow. Cooper Murdock also ran for more than 100 yards in the game carrying the ball eight times for 122 yards as the Panthers improved to 2-1.

-Micah O’Connor ran for 122 yards and two touchdowns in leading Fenwick to a 39-14 win over rival Franklin. D.J. Berning ran for 65 yards and a touchdown, caught a 23-yard touchdown pass and also had his first interception of the season for the Falcons, who have now won two in a row after losing in the season-opener.

-Freshman Levi Bradley ran for 107 yards and a touchdown in Franklin’s 39-14 loss to Fenwick. It was his first 100-plus yard performance and his second touchdown of the season.

-Harrison’s Brady Lawhon completed 11-of-19 passes for 202 yards and two touchdowns in the Wildcats 33-28 win over Beavercreek.

-Tyce Rutledge caught four passes – three of them touchdowns – for 123 yards in Waynesville’s 52-13 win over Hillsboro.

-Chase Even ran for 216 yards on 26 carries and two touchdowns in Badin’s 31-7 win over Edgewood.

-Eli Adams completed 17-of-25 passes for 271 yards and a pair of touchdowns in Madison’s 36-26 loss to Blanchester. Ashton Altmon caught eight of those passes for 165 yards and both touchdowns.

-Arcanum senior MJ Macy turned in another solid performance in the Trojans 47-7 win over previously unbeaten New Lebanon Dixie. Macy rushed for a season-high 235 yards and scored three touchdowns on 17 carries. In three games, Macy has rushed for 469 yards, which leads the Western Ohio Athletic Conference.

-Ansonia rushed for 405 yards and scored 48 first-half points on its way to a 48-13 Western Ohio Athletic Conference victory over New Paris National Trail. The duo of Jacob Schmitmeyer and Lander Shives combined for 259 yards and five touchdowns in the win. Schmitmeyer finished with 149 yards and two touchdowns on just seven carries, with all of his production coming in the first half. Shives carried 15 times for 110 yards and three touchdowns, also all in the opening half.

-Senior Kody Clark rushed for a season-high 210 yards on 13 carries to lead Camden Preble Shawnee to a 52-0 win over Hamilton New Miami.

-Clayton Northmont’s Izaiah Flowers rushed for 154 yards and two touchdowns on 12 carries to help his team snap a 19-game losing skid in a 38-0 win over KIPP.

-Meigs senior quarterback Gunner Cleland completed 18 of 23 passes for 341 yards and five touchdowns; Griffin Hudson had nine receptions for 183 yards and four scores; and Owen Tracy had seven receptions for 119 yards and a score in the Marauders’ 39-7 win over Liberty Union

-North Ridgeville senior quarterback Braden Harrison threw for a school-record 360 yards and three TDs on 22-of-36 passing in a 49-42 loss to North Royalton.

-Cleveland St. Ignatius’ Jacob Mikin had a career day in just a half to lead the Wildcats’ 51-7 win against Mentor. The junior quarterback threw for 268 yards and six TDs on 11-of-14 passing.

-Pepper Pike Orange senior quarterback Itai Tannenbaum threw for 410 yards and four TDs on 19-of-34 passing in their 35-31 comeback win vs. Fairview. Tannenbaum threw the winning touchdown pass, a 58-yarder, to Alex Winston with 50 seconds left to finish it off.

-Medina Highland’s Colton Wadle took his turn at quarterback after the Hornets lost senior Johnny Prucha to injury in Week 2. Wadle, a sophomore, threw for 270 yards with three TDs on 11-of-11 passing in his debut to lead the Hornets’ 55-20 rout of Avon Lake. Wadle also rushed for two TDs and 39 yards.

-Leipsic improved to 3-0 with a dominant 51-0 victory over Riverdale. Marc Kirkendall completed 11 of 14 passes for 205 yards and three touchdowns. Avery Paris caught five passes for 112 yards and two scores, while Aaron Hazelton had two catches for 76 yards and a touchdown. Marquise Williams added four carries for 68 yards and two touchdowns and returned an interception 67 yards for another score. Leipsic’s defense was equally dominant, holding Riverdale to minus-32 yards rushing.

-After getting no carries in a season opening loss at Fayetteville, Manchester sophomore Jasper Walker rushed for over 100 yards and two touchdowns (56, 30) as the Greyhounds evened their record at 1-1 with a 36-21 win over the visiting Green Bobcats, Sophomore Cayden Allen got the start at quarterback and also ran for two scores. Senior Dylon Fite added a 75-yard kickoff return for a touchdown.

-Vincent Roncone, kicker for Strongsville, went 3 for 3 on PATs, 4 touchbacks on 5 kickoffs, with the longest ball of 68 yards and one dropped at the 1-yard line in a 38-21 loss to Olmstead Falls.

-North Canton’s quarterback, Nolan Bonner, makes a determined effort to secure a win for his team, even with a broken thumb in his throwing hand. He shifts to running back and scores two touchdowns in the second half, but the team ultimately loses to Garfield Heights, 15-22. Bonner recorded 74 yards on 12 carries, scoring touchdowns of 18 and 12 yards. At the same time, the team shut them out in the second half.

-Brayden Tepe, an outside linebacker and defensive end for the Elder Panthers, achieved more than 10 solo tackles, 5 quarterback pressures, and one interception, contributing to the Panthers’ undefeated record of 3-0, defeating East Central (IN) 42-7.