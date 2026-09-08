Parkway homecoming court…

Parkway Student Government has announced this year’s Homecoming Court. Pictured in the front row are the senior queen candidates (left to right): Cami Langenkamp, Madelyn Stover, and Grace Winget. Shown in the back row from left to right are Kallee Bransteter, freshman attendant; McKenzie Snell, sophomore attendant; and Jaymin Peel, junior attendant. Coronation of the 2026 Homecoming Queen will take place on Friday, September 18, before the Parkway Panthers take on the St. Henry Redskins at Panther Stadium. Photo submitted