PLC’s Walk for Life set for this Sunday

Submitted information

The PLC Health Clinic will hold its 25th annual Walk for Life this Sunday, September 13, at Franklin Park in Van Wert. Registration will begin at 1:30 p.m. with the 2-mile walk around the park starting at 2 p.m.

The clinic needs to raise $60,000 to continue its free services which include pregnancy testing, limited obstetric ultrasound, educational classes and material support. Anyone who is pregnant or has a child under the age of two can use the listed services. The clinic also provides free STI/STD testing for both men and women and the newest addition is the Langdyn House which is a maternity home.

The walk is made possible by more than 70 businesses and churches in the Van Wert area that gave at the Gold Level Sponsorship.

Some of PLC Health Clinic’s staff members and board of directors prior to last year’s walk. Photos submitted

This list includes: Advanced Grain Systems, LLC; Baker McClure Law & Title, LLC; Bee Clean; Black Swamp Lawncare; Blue Creek Farms, LLC; Bradley Knodel, CPA; Brickner Funeral Home; Callow Quality Meats, LLC; Calvary Evangelical Church; Carey Insurance; Century Trading Co., Inc.; Church on the Horizon; Convoy Methodist Church; Cowan & Son Funeral Home; Creative Edge Cabinets & Woodworking; Current Energy Solutions, LLC; Custom Assembly, Inc.; D&D Ingredients, LLC; Dave “Dent Man” Gardner; Edward Jones Investments; First Financial Bank; First United Methodist Church; Gibson’s Barnyard BBQ; Grace Bible Church; Grace Collaborative Salon; Harvest Field Pentecostal; Haviland Drainage Products, Co.; HomeFront Lawn Care; Hydro Window and Power Washing; Jennings Road Church of Christ; Kerns Chevrolet GMC, Inc.; Keysor Farms, LLC; Kingdom Renovations; Kingsley Church; Kleen Pro Carpet & Upholstery; Knights of Columbus; Laudick’s Jewelry; Lee Kinstle GM Sales & Service; Leland Smith Insurance Services, Inc.; LifeHouse Church; Living Truth Ministries; Microtronix ESolutions; New Horizons Community Church; Northwest Ohio Welch Trophy; Ohio City Community Church of God; Orchard Tree; Owens Farms; Pleasant Chapel United Methodist Church; Pleasant View Church; ProGuard Pest Control; Recovery Massage; Redeemer Lutheran Church; Sarah Rank Photography, LLC; Sealscott, CPA, Inc.; St. Mark’s Lutheran Church; St. Mary’s Catholic Church; St. Paul’s Church; Straley Realty & Auctioneers, Inc.; Strategence Capital; The Three-Thirteen Co.; Tisha Fast, State Farm Insurance; the CHURCH; Trinity Friends Church; Trinity Global Methodist Church; Triple R Farms; Van Wert Rotary; Wallace Plumbing; Water on Wheels; Wilkinson Printing; Williamson Insurance, and Wonder Event Co.