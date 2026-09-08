Real estate transfers 8/31-9/4/2026

The following real estate transfer information has been provided by the Van Wert County Recorder’s Office. The transfers listed below took place between August 31-September 4, 2026.

Jacob L. Rode to Jason Daniel Dues, Olivia Gallimore – Delphos inlots, lot 811.

Thomas M. Riggenbach SHF, Tami Good, Brent Perl to J. Castle Construction LLC – Convoy outlots, lot 1-1; Convoy inlots, lot 170.

Tami Good, Tami Chilcote, John Chilcote to J. Castle Construction LLC – Convoy outlots, lot 1-1; Convoy inlots, lot 170.

Lianne M. Pohlman, Lianne Pohlman to Matthew S. James, Tiffani S. James – Delphos inlots, lot 143.

Cindy Dunlap to Jeffery A. Betzer, Stacy A. Betzer – Van Wert subdivisions, lot 303-12.

James P. Coburn to Turner Witten – Van Wert inlots, lot 732.

Sean Danylchuk, Branderly Danylchuk to Fireside Joshua Tree LLC – Van Wert inlots, lot 691.

Mark A. Warnecke, Elaine S. Warnecke to Mark Warnecke Irrevocable Trust, Mark Warnecke Irrevocable Trust TR, Elaine Warnecke Irrevocable Trust, Elaine Warnecke Irrevocable Trust TR, Kristy L. Elkins TR – Delphos inlots, lot 621.

Estate of David M. Hoersten to Janet D. Swift, Margie A. McNeal, Larry F. Hoersten – a portion of Section 2 in Washington Township.

William L. Fetzer, Cathleene A. Fetzer to Vanessa Menke, Charles Hiegel – Van Wert inlots, lot 3869.

Chad D. Adams, Amy K. Adams, Chad Adams to Dal Farms LLC – a portion of Section 27 in Hoaglin Township; a portion of Section 27 in Hoaglin Township.

Byron G. Talboom to Mary White – Delphos inlots, lot 405; lot 406.

M & J Wrasman Family Trust, M & J Wrasman Family Trust TR, Matthew J. Wrasman TR, Janice M. Wrasman TR to M & J Wrasman Family Trust, M & J Wrasman Family Trust, Matthew J. Wrasman TR, Janice M. Wrasman TR – a portion of Section 27 in Washington Township.

M & J Wrasman Family Trust, M & J Wrasman Family Trust TR, Matthew J. Wrasman TR, Janice M. Wrasman TR to Brandon M. Wrasman – a portion of Section 27 in Washington Township.

Aaron Kelly to Keaton A. Fishbaugh, Ashley M. Hague – a portion of Section 31 in Willshire Township.

William L. Sharpe, Kacey N. Sharpe, Kacey N. Stewart, Kacey Sharpe to SW1 Leasing LLC – a portion of Section 5 in York Township.

Owen Property Management Trust, Owen Property Management Trust TR, Theron Furley TR, Rhonda Stroh TR, Robin Stroh TR, Theron J. Furley TR, Robin R. Stroh TR to Bowsher Family Living Trust, Bowsher Family Living Trust TR, Ronald L. Bowsher TR, Cindy L. Bowsher TR – a portion of Section 33 in Jennings Township.

Theresa Wortley, Philip Foreman, Elizabeth Howard, Eric Howard to James L. Mumma, Rebecca S. Mumma – Van Wert inlots, lot 3975.

Bedm LLC to Tyler Jacob McConnell, Morgan Kay McConnell – a portion of Section 23 in York Township.

Lee J. Krendl Family Living Trust, Lee J. Krendl Family Living Trust TR, Kathleen J. Krendl TR, Angela K. Stith, Aaron Selby to Mercer Holdings LLC – Van Wert outlots, lot 170; Van Wert inlots, lot 4134; Van Wert inlots, lot 4199.

Vanessa M. Menke, Vanessa Menke to Sarah Vogt – Van Wert inlots, lot 2276.

Ty W. Conrad, Ty Conrad, Kristen N. Conrad, Kristen Conrad to Conrad Family Living Trust, Conrad Family Living Trust TR, Ty W. Conrad TR, Kristen N. Conrad TR – a portion of Section 16 in Pleasant Township.

Habitat for Humanity of Paulding-Van Wert Inc., Habitat for Humanity to Cheyanna Wheeler – Van Wert inlots, lot 1345.