Restoration work to begin at The Brumback Library

VW independent staff/submitted information

The Brumback Library will begin a series of floor restoration projects on Monday, September 21, as part of the library’s ongoing efforts to preserve and maintain its historic building for future generations.

The restoration work will require portions of the library to be temporarily closed or unavailable while crews complete the necessary work. The Main Reading Room floor is the first phase of a larger restoration project that will address additional flooring throughout the library. The library will provide updates to the community as each phase of the project approaches.

The first phase will focus on the Italian tile floor in the Main Reading Room and is expected to take approximately two weeks. During this first phase of work, the front entrance, Young Adult (YA) collection, and Magazines and Newspapers Room will be temporarily unavailable. Library staff will relocate those collections and services to other areas of the building so patrons can continue to access materials as much as possible while the restoration is underway.

While the front entrance is inaccessible, patrons may enter the library through the doors located off the parking lot. Appropriate signage will be posted to help direct patrons to the temporary entrance.

The week of September 14 will be dedicated to preparing the building for the work. During this time, patrons may notice that some areas of the library look different or less organized than usual as staff empty rooms and relocate materials and furnishings in preparation for the restoration.

“We know that having portions of the library temporarily unavailable may be an inconvenience, but this work is important to maintaining and preserving The Brumback Library,” Library Director Nellie Schmidt said. “Our building is such an important part of Van Wert County’s history, and we want to make sure we are taking care of it so that future generations can continue to enjoy it.”

The Brumback Library appreciates the community’s patience and understanding as this important restoration work takes place. Additional information will be shared as the project progresses, including updates about when affected areas and collections become available again.

The library will remain open during the restoration project, although patrons should expect some temporary changes to how they access portions of the building and collections.