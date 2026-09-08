Roundup: soccer, tennis, golf, volleyball

VW independent sports

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Soccer

Lincolnview 2 Spencerville 0

SPENCERVILLE — Zavier Kemler and Roewen Sutton each scored a goal and Lincolnview won the NWC opener against Spencerville 2-0 on Monday. The victory was the first of the season for the Lancers.

Kemler’s goal came in the first half, while Sutton scored in the second half. Assists were provided by Sutton and Jaxton Hammons.

“I’m just really happy for our kids,” head coach Eli Alvarez said. “They’ve continued to show up, work hard, and stay coachable, even when the results haven’t always reflected the work they’ve been putting in. They deserved to have a night like this and see that work pay off. I thought we had a great flow from the start and threatened their net all night. We probably could have finished a few more of our chances, but a lot of credit goes to Spencerville’s senior keeper. He had a great game and made some really good saves.”

“It’s great to get our first league win and I hope they enjoy it, but now we have to build on it,” Alvarez added. “We have to keep showing up ready to work, keep getting better, and understand that the effort we’ve been putting in is starting to show.”

Lincolnview (1-4-1, 1-0 NWC) will travel to Kalida on Thursday.

Tennis

Ottawa-Glandorf 4 Van Wert 1

Alli Spieles enjoyed a 6-4, 6-2 win over Lilly Pester at third singles, but Van Wert fell to Ottawa-Glandorf 4-1 on Tuesday.

At first singles, O-G’s Myah Bockrath defeated Lauren Gearhart 6-4, 7-6 (7-3), while Abby Recker topped Van Wert’s Madilynn Thompson 6-0, 6-1 at second singles. The Titans also won both doubles matches, with Courtney Miller and Kasey Inknott defeating Ella Kimmel and Bristol Wollet 6-1, 6-1, and Alaia Maldando and Ella Vorst beating Annabelle Miller and Ixchell Castillo 6-4, 4-6, 6-3.

Van Wert will travel to Shawnee on Thursday.

Golf

Shawnee 154 Van Wert 160

Van Wert lost a close one to Shawnee, 154-160 at Willow Bend on Monday.

Senior Zach Stoller was runner-up medalist with a 36. Sophomore Cal Byrum and freshman Joey Keysor each carded a 41 and senior Noah Krites shot a round of 42. The Indians were just too much as the medalist Ashton Wright shot a 1-under par 34. Sully Hasting carded a 38, Nick Toutant added to the mix with a 40 and Brant McGreevy finished Shawnee’s scoring with a round of 42.

The Cougars return to Willow Bend on Tuesday for their last home match of the year against the Elida Bulldogs.

Volleyball

Ottoville 3 Van Wert 0

At the Cougar’s Den, Ottoville swept Van Wert 25-10, 25-15, 25-4 on Tuesday.

Van Wert (1-5) will host Celina on Thursday.