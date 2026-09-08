Weekend death ruled a drowning

VW independent staff

MIDDLE POINT — A Wapakoneta man died of accidental drowning in a pond in Middle Point on Sunday.

Van Wert County deputies, along with Middle Point Fire & EMS were dispatched to the 19000 block of Bellis Rd. at approximately 6:45 p.m. Sunday. It was initally believed that a drunk driver drove into the pond, but that turned out to be inaccurate.

Witnesses were able to pull Robert Hunsicker, 70, from the water and lifesaving measures were administered by a person with medical training, followed by aid by first responders. He was transported to OhioHealth Van Wert Hospital but was later pronounced dead.

A report from the Van Wert County Sheriff’s Office noted that Hunsinker was at a nearby cookout and was intoxicated when he told others he wanted to go for a swim. He was gone for about 15 minutes when someone went to check on him and spotted him unresponsive.

Multiple witness statements were taken at the scene. The report stated the case is closed.