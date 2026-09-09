12 traffic deaths over holiday weekend

VW independent staff

The Ohio State Highway Patrol reported 12 traffic deaths over the four-day Labor Day weekend reporting period, which began at midnight on Friday, September 4, and ran until 11:59 p.m. Monday, September 12. None of the fatal crashes occurred locally.

The Highway Patrol said the 12 deaths were the result of 12 crashes. At least one of the crashes involved alcohol. In the fatal crashes, at least one person was not wearing a seat belt.

During the extended holiday weekend, troopers made 426 arrests for impaired driving and 70 arrests and drug-related charges and they issued 2,136 citations for seat belts. Throughout the state, troopers responded to 502 crashes, issued 1,525 citations for distracted driving and helped more than 1,500 drivers.

This year had a decrease in deaths compared to last year in Ohio. In 2025, 23 people died in 20 crashes on the state’s roadways over the Labor Day holiday weekend. This year’s total was also lower than 2024’s total, when 15 deaths were reported.