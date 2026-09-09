Ag Society announces election winners

The Van Wert County Agricultural Society held its annual director election on on Monday and the following people were elected to director seats that were open for this election cycle:

Jackson Township: Roger Wilkin

Roger Wilkin Jennings Township: Kathy McColllow

Kathy McColllow Pleasant Township: Jennifer Balliet

Jennifer Balliet York Township: Justin Owens

Justin Owens Southern Region: Brian Etzler

The Liberty Township position did not have a petition submitted and will be filled by appointment at the Agricultural Society’s Annual Meeting on November 14.

The Van Wert County Agricultural Society thanked everyone who participated in this year’s election and congratulated the newly elected directors. The Agricultural Society looks forward to their continued service and involvement in supporting the Van Wert County Fairgrounds and the agricultural community.

The Van Wert County Agricultural Society is responsible for the operation and management of the Van Wert County Fairgrounds and the annual Van Wert County Fair. The Agricultural Society is committed to providing a place that promotes agriculture, education, community activities, and opportunities for residents and visitors throughout the year.