Elks Lodge offering college scholarships

Submitted information

Van Wert Elks Lodge 1197, Benevolent and Protective Order of Elks has announced that applications for the Elks National Foundation Most Valuable Student Scholarships are now available to any high school senior.

Applications for the Elks National Foundation’s 2027 Most Valuable Student contest are available online at enf.elks.org/mvs. The MVS scholarships are only available to graduating seniors who will be attending a four year college or university. Applicants don’t have to be related to a member of the Elks. The deadline for filing the application is November 12.

The Most Valuable Student information has been distributed to the guidance offices at the local schools.

In addition, Legacy Awards scholarships applications for children and grandchildren of Elks are now available. This contest is open to any high school senior who is the child or grandchild, including stepchildren or legal ward of an Elk member in good standing for at least two years. The applicant must apply online only at enf.elks.org/leg. The deadline for Legacy Awards is February 1, 2027.

Anyone who needs more information on any of the scholarship programs should contact the lodge scholarship chairperson, Linda Stanley at 419.238.4827.