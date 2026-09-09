Final brush pickup to start on Monday
VW independent staff
A reminder – the City of Van Wert’s final scheduled brush pickup of 2026 will begin on Monday, September 14. Brush must be placed by the curb by 7 a.m. that day.
- The city will not pick up limbs larger than four inches in diameter or more than 10 feet long.
- The city will not pick up brush that has been left behind by a professional tree trimmer or private contractor. If a homeowner utilized a trimming service, they are responsible for disposing of the tree.
- Brush placed in bags or boxes will not be picked up.
- Do not place brush by trees, poles, manholes, catch basins, water meters, fire hydrants or parked vehicles. It must be visible from street.
POSTED: 09/09/26 at 8:46 pm. FILED UNDER: News