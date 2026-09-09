Sheila Marie Collins

Sheila Marie Collins, 40, of Van Wert, passed away Sunday morning, September 6, 2026, at Parkview Hospice in Fort Wayne.

She was born June 16, 1986, in Lima, to Michael F. Collins and Jeni (Jewett) Miller. On October 18, 2014, she married Tyler J. Kreischer.

Sheila Collins

Sheila attended the Sugar Ridge Church of God in Convoy. She graduated Magna Cum Laude from Marion Technical College with a degree in Medical Laboratory Technology. Sheila worked as a Medical Laboratory Technician at Paulding County Hospital.

Sheila’s sons were her top priority. She loved being a mom to Jack and Wesley more than anything.

She is survived by her husband, Tyler; two sons, Jack Michael Kreischer and Wesley Michael Kreischer; her mother, Jeni Miller; paternal grandmother, Wileta Collins; and many aunts, uncles and cousins.

Sheila was preceded in death by her father, Michael F. Collins.

A private family celebration of life will be held at a later date. Burial will take place in Woodland Cemetery, Van Wert.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be directed to Jack and Wesley, in care of Tyler Kreischer.

Online condolences may be expressed at www.alspachgearhart.com.

Arrangements have been entrusted to Alspach-Gearhart Funeral Home & Crematory, Van Wert.