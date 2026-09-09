Stoller match medalist!

Van Wert senior Zach Stoller (above) was the match medalist against Elida at Willow Bend on Wednesday. Stoller carded a 2-under par 33 and the Cougars evened their WBL record at 4-4 with a 155-180 win over the Bulldogs. For Stoller, it was his personal best in his last home match. Sophomore Cal Byrum added to the mix with a 39. Freshman Joey Keysor came in with a 41 and fellow Senior Noah Krites completed the scoring with a solid 42. Junior Beau Bear shot a 44 and Van Wright had a 48 respectively. The Cougars are gearing up for the Western Buckeye League tournament next Thursday and Lima Bath will be the tournament host. They will travel to the Mercer County Elks and compete in the Nate Neikamp Memorial Tournament this weekend. The team will travel to take on Kenton in the final regular season WBL match on Monday. Photo submitted