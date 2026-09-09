Various criminal hearings held in Common Pleas Court

VW independent staff

A pair of arraignments, a sentencing hearing and plea change hearings were among the hearings held in Van Wert County Common Pleas Court this week. Judge Martin D. Burchfield presided over each of the hearings.

Arraignments

Jeffrey Kallas, 25, of Van Wert, entered a not guilty plea to harassment with a bodily substance, a fifth degree felony. He was released on a surety bond and a pre-trial conference was scheduled for 9:30 a.m. Wednesday, September 30.

Cyle Black, 40, of Van Wert, pleaded not guilty to aggravated possession of drugs, a fifth degree felony, and tampering with evidence, a third degree felony. He was released on a surety bond; pre-trial set for 9 a.m. September 30.

Sentencing

Eric Orndorff, 43, of Van Wert, sentenced to two years of community control and 30 days in jail at a later date for non-support of dependents, a fifth degree felony. He is to seek and maintain employment, undergo substance abuse assessment and treatment, consume no alcohol or drugs without a prescription, undergo random drug screens. Judge Burchfield also ordered Orndorff to pay partial appointed counsel fees and court costs.

Change of pleas

Dominique Barrows, 32, changed his plea to guilty to an amended charged of attempted having weapons while under disability, a fourth degree felony. Judge Burchfield ordered a pre-sentence investigation and set sentencing for 9 a.m. October 21.

Ian Taylor, 32, of Van Wert, changed his plea to guilty of possession of a fentanyl related compound, a fifth degree felony. He was then sentenced to 60 days in jail and was ordered to pay court costs.

Bond violation

Megan Lane, 22, of Van Wert, admitted to violating her bond by failing a drug screen. Bond was set at $10,000 cash or surety and a further hearing was set for 8:30 a.m. Wednesday, September 23.

Time waiver

In addition to those hearings, Corey Salisbury, 45, of Rockford, signed a time waiver in open court and requested additional time to prepare his case. A pre-trial conference was scheduled for 10:30 a.m. November 10.