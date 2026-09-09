Final call for 9/11 submissions

SCOTT TRUXELL/independent editor

This Friday, September 11, will mark 25 years since the horrific attacks on the Twin Towers at the World Trade Center and the Pentagon, the same day a jet crashed into a Pennsylvania field after a passenger revolt.

The VW independent is asking readers to share memories of that day. While the attacks occurred 25 years ago, the day remains vivid in the minds of many Americans.

Where were you and what were you doing when you first heard about the attacks?

How did you learn about them i.e. radio, TV, word of mouth, etc?

What were your first thoughts?

What do you remember most about that day and the days that followed?

Please feel free to share any other memories you may have.

Please consider sharing your memories with us for a story that will be published this Friday. You may email your memories to editor@thevwindependent.com. Please include your name and where you live. Submissions will be accepted until 5 p.m. Thursday, September 10.