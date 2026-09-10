Elks reminder: fly flags at half-staff

Submitted information

Van Wert Elks Lodge 1197, Benevolent and Protective Order of Elks, is reminding all citizens that Friday, September 11, is Patriot Day and the Lodge is asking all to observe this holiday.

After the terrorist attacks on New York, Pennsylvania and Washington D.C. when nearly 3,000 Americans died, Congress approved 407-0 to designate September 11 of each year as Patriot Day. President George W. Bush signed Public law 107-89 into law on December 18, 2001. On this day, the flag of the United States is to be flown at half-staff. The president also asks Americans to observe a moment of silence beginning at 8:46 a.m. (Eastern Daylight Time) marking the first plane crash on September 11, 2001.

The Elks are asking all citizens to fly their flag at half-staff on this day and to observe a moment of silence for those who perished on this day.