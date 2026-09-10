Glenn E. McClure

Glenn E. McClure, 97, of Convoy, passed away Wednesday, September 9, 2026, at Homestead at Towne Center in Van Wert.

He was born July 31, 1929, in Van Wert, to Roy T. and Ora E. (Mathews) McClure, who both preceded him in death. On November 24, 1951, Glenn married the former Jean Albrecht, who preceded him in death on May 31, 2015.

Glenn was proud of his military service in the U.S. Army. Following his discharge, he returned to Convoy and resumed his work as a farmer. He was a member and lay delegate of the former Union Center Church in Convoy, where he also served as choir director.

Glenn McClure

Glenn later became a member of Convoy United Methodist Church, now Convoy Methodist Church, where he served as a trustee and as chairman of the Board. He was also a member of the church bowling league. Known for his meticulous nature, Glenn brought that same attention to detail to the bowling lanes, where he bowled a perfect 300 game, an achievement still recognized at Olympic Lanes.

Glenn was a former member of the Scott Lions Club, where he served as a trustee. He was also a past trustee of the Ohio Flying Farmers, serving in that capacity for more than 15 years. He served as president and was honored as the organization’s “Man of the Year.” Glenn also served as a Union Township trustee for many years.

A longtime member of Farm Focus, Glenn belonged to the organization for more than 25 years and served as its secretary. He was also a past president of the Van Wert County Regional Airport Authority.

Glenn will be lovingly remembered by his children, John (Marvelene Springer) McClure of New Holland, Pennsylvania; Cathy McClure of Convoy, and James “Jim” (Yvonne Scher) McClure of Convoy; his sister, Betty Hessel of Van Wert; six grandchildren, Steve, Laurie, Angela, Kristin, Kayla, and Keri; and nine great-grandchildren.

In addition to his parents and wife, Jean, Glenn was preceded in death by his brother, Maurice McClure, and Maurice’s wife, Marguerite, as well as his brother-in-law, George Hessel.

Funeral services will be held at 2 p.m. Saturday, September 12, at Gearhart-Sauer Funeral Home, Convoy, with Pastor Bill Thomas officiating. Burial with military rites will follow at Convoy I.O.O.F. Cemetery. The family will receive friends from 11 a.m. until 2 p.m. Saturday, September 12, 2026, at the funeral home.

Memorial contributions may be made in Glenn’s memory to Convoy Methodist Church.

Online condolences may be shared at www.alspachgearhart.com.