Landers receives ODPS award

VW independent staff/submitted information

COLUMBUS — The Ohio Department of Public Safety honored Ohioans on Thursday for their remarkable service to the nation and their communities at the annual Ohio Patriot Awards Ceremony, held in recognition of the anniversary of the 9/11 attacks.

Sheriff Jason K. Landers

ODPS Director Ben Suver recognized employees, military veterans, and representatives from law enforcement agencies across the state. The awards highlight individuals and families who have devoted their lives to public service, as well as those whose military and law enforcement traditions span generations.

One of the recipients was Paulding County Sheriff Jason K. Landers.

“These awards reflect far more than acknowledgment — they honor the courage, dedication, and selfless commitment of those who consistently put the safety and well-being of others first,” Suver said. “We are proud to celebrate individuals who exemplify the spirit of duty and patriotism.”

The full list of award recipients:

Gary Berry, Retired Federal Agent

Fire Chief Chase Bryan, Truro Township Fire Department

Cynthia Callender, Ohio Attorney General’s Office

Chief Donovan Cooper, London Police Department

Mary Davis, Ohio School Safety Center

Mark M. Dean, Vice President, Rocky Boots/Retired U.S. Army Major

Master Chief John DeBolt, United States Navy

Director Nicole Dehner, Ohio Office of Criminal Justice Services

Ramon Diaz, Ohio Tactical Officers Association

Matthew J. Donahue, Ohio Attorney General’s Office Prosecutor/Governor’s Chief Counsel

Dr. Lacy Ellis, Tiffin University

Dana Forney, Ohio Bureau of Criminal Investigations

Russell Garman, Clark County Sheriff’s Office Major (retired)/German Township Police Department

Sheriff Terry Grice, Medina County Sheriff’s Office

Battalion Chief Chris Gutman, Columbus Division of Fire

S/Lt. Molly Harris, Ohio State Highway Patrol

Major Michael Kemmer, Ohio State Highway Patrol

George Kral, Director of Public Safety, City of Toledo

Sgt. John Kubas, Cleveland Police Department

Sheriff Jason Landers, Paulding County Sheriff’s Office

LTC. Charles Linek III, Ohio State Highway Patrol

Sgt. LeVon R. Morefield, Columbus Division of Police

Tim Pancher, Ohio Department of Transportation, Arnold Sports

Director Mark Porter, Ohio Homeland Security

Sheriff John Swaney, Madison County Sheriff’s Office

Prosecutor Ron Welch, Muskingum County

During the ceremony, Donald Barker, retired from the United States Marine Corps and the Transportation Security Administration, was presented with the 2026 Thomas P. Charles Lifetime Achievement Award. The award honors his enduring dedication, outstanding professionalism, and years of distinguished service. His ongoing commitment to mentoring, educating, and strengthening the transportation security field has made him a highly respected and influential leader.