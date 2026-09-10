Local, area residents recall learning about 9/11 attacks

SCOTT TRUXELL/independent editor

One of the most shocking and tragic incidents in U.S. history occurred 25 years ago. We refer to it quite simply as “9/11.”

September 11, 2001, was the day four jetliners were hijacked and used to carry out terrorists attacks in New York City and Washington DC. A fourth attack was aborted when passengers aboard one of the jets revolted and overpowered the hijackers, causing the aircraft to crash in a field in Shanksville, Pennsylvania. Two of the jets hit the Twin Towers in Lower Manhattan, causing the eventual collapse of those structures, while another crashed into the Pentagon.

In all, the attacks, along with the jet in Pennsylvania, claimed 2,977 lives.

The news of what had happened started to trickle in. Coverage began after the first jet hit one of the Twin Towers. Many people were watching live television coverage when the second tower was hit and many more were watching when the towers collapsed. News came in of the attack on the Pentagon, along with the crash in Pennsylvania, then the second tower collapse. All of it happened between 8:46 a.m. and 10:28 a.m. on that fateful Tuesday morning.

Americans of all ages were glued to radios and televisions that day. We wanted to know exactly what happened and why it happened. There were fears of other attacks. We were in disbelief that day and we began to mourn those who had been lost while wondering what was next. Many churches opened their doors for people to unite, to grieve, to reflect and to pray for those lost, their families and the country.

We as Americans learned of the news in different ways and at different times that day. Some of us were at work, some were at school or at home, some were away from home. This week, the VW independent reached out to readers, asking them to share their memories of that unforgettable and tragic day.

“I was in my kitchen watching the Today Show and Al Roker said the first plane was a tragic accident and then the second plane hit and he immediately said we are under attack. I then called my daughter Rachel at The Ohio State University and she told me they were on lockdown, she was a RA, responsible for keeping the housing unit locked and other students calm. I called my mom here in Van Wert, then went to the high school to pick up my daughter Jordan who turned 16 on that very day, she was wearing a t-shirt with the skyline of NYC. Our son Robby drove from school and I stopped by my parents home in town. Mine and my sibling’s families that lived in Van Wert gathered there for a short time, everyone had left work and the younger kids had been picked up from school. My first thoughts were where are my kids, my husband was at home, recovering from cancer surgery, and all our family was safe and accounted for. I was just numb and confused about what was actually being reported. I went to an emergency mass at 3 p.m. that afternoon in Paulding, everyone looked shell shocked, puffy eyes from crying, and it was silent, very little talking. The days after were spent glued to the TV and talking on the phone with other family members and our daughter who was still in Columbus, in disbelief as to what actually happened and what it meant for the future.” – Janet Worthington Galloway, Van Wert

“When 9/11 happened I was at Jefferson Elementary on the playground doing recess duty when another parapro (paraprofessional) came out and told me that the world trade center was just hit. I then went inside and turned on the television just as the second one was hit. My first thought was ‘What in the world is going on?’ Then I just couldn’t believe something like that just happened. The thing I remember the most was how people were panicking and going to the Shell station to get gas. I remember standing out front of it directing traffic until midnight because we were so busy that traffic was backed up. – Melissa Bockrath, Van Wert

“My wife Peggy and I were in Grand Caymen Islands on vacation in a grocery store when we saw the news on a TV in the store. Many people told how sorry they felt for us and everyone in the U.S. Our biggest worry was how we would get home in a few days as no planes were flying. Everything worked as we were able to get a flight at the end of the week. God Bless the USA.” – Dave Hays, Spencerville

“I was the in-school suspension person at Vantage. Only had one student that day. We had walked from the trailer into the school for our 10 a.m. break. When we walked into the front office, we were shocked to see TVs on and secretaries turning to watch them every few minutes. We sat down and watched for a time, then broke protocol and moved to the library to continue watching. We couldn’t stand to see anymore after the second plane hit the building so went back to the trailer.” – Romaine Whetstone, Van Wert

“It was a week before I was to begin a new position at the Brumback Library, so I was fully enjoying my time at home. I was returning to the living room with a fresh cup of coffee preparing to watch the second hour of Good Morning America. Charlie Gibson was breaking news of a plane crashing into one of the twin towers. There was a camera trained on the structure. As the second plane struck the tower I dropped my cup of coffee. The announcer continued with the coverage explaining this seemingly not a coincidence. I called my husband at his place of business and suggested he turn the TVs on for the staff. I met a group of fun friends for lunch but that day we were all solemn. I remember an impromptu church service for the community. I recall there was no normal programming on TV and my junior high age kids couldn’t quite grasp the seriousness of the event. Although I don’t remember the day that networks decided to resume regular programming, I remember how odd it felt to laugh again.” – Tonalee Shinabery-King, Convoy

“On September 11, 2001, I was living in Canada when I turned on CP24 and learned that a plane had hit the World Trade Center. I called my husband at work, thinking it was an accident, but while we were still on the phone, I watched the second plane hit the other tower live on television. As news of the Pentagon and Pennsylvania crashes followed, I was overwhelmed with shock and fear, especially for my family back home in Van Wert. I remained glued to the television for days, watching the heartbreaking coverage of a tragedy I knew I would never forget.” – Tammy Cugliari, Van Wert

“I was a sophomore at Van Wert High School. Mr. Clifton, high school principal, came over the PA between first and second periods and announced a plane had struck the World Trade Center in NYC. When I walked into Mr. Schilb’s second period American History class, I noticed the TV was on and smoke was billowing from a skyscraper. None of my classmates sat down when we entered the room. Rather, we stood near the TV mounted in the corner near the tall ceiling of the classroom and stared in confusion. mmediately after we watched the second plane hit live on TV, I locked eyes with Mr. Schilb and knew our nation was under attack. I will never forget the look in his eyes. 9/11 was the only day that year he turned his TV on during class, but he may have taught his best lesson in American History without saying a word that day.” – Chad Hirschy, Arlington

“I had just enlisted in the U.S. Army in August and was in basic training at Fort Jackson, South Carolina on 9/11. We were in the middle of first aid and emergency response training when a drill sergeant entered the classroom and said the pentagon had been bombed. I don’t know what bits and pieces of the news they had heard at that point, but obviously not the facts yet. Those of us in training had no contact to the outside world except handwritten letters at that time. We thought it was a simulation to make the training seem more real. When they wheeled in an old box TV set and turned the news on for us, we knew something terrible had really happened. After training we returned to our barracks where we had to pack one duffel bag for every two people containing the necessities, just in case we had to quickly evacuate and set up camp in the woods. The soldiers from the affected areas were then given the opportunity to call home to check on loved ones. I remember phone lines being busy and so many people not knowing the status of their family members for days afterwards. I know for many of us, the reality of where we were and what we might face really sank in. After a few days, training returned to normal and we didn’t hear much of anything else aside from in letters from family. We weren’t allowed to leave post for graduation the following month, but family was still allowed to attend. Then we all transferred to our next training station as normal. There was definitely a new level of camaraderie between everyone and new respect for the military and country we were about to serve. – Bre Sudduth, Van Wert

“September 11, 2001, started as one of the most beautiful mornings I could remember. I was sitting in my office at VP Buildings with the window open, enjoying the fresh air and listening to my favorite songs on the radio. Everything felt normal. Then, without warning, the music was interrupted. The announcer’s voice broke through, reporting that a jet had struck the World Trade Center in New York. At first, I wasn’t even sure I had heard correctly. I immediately ran to the purchasing office and turned on a coworker’s radio to learn more.”

“In those first moments, many believed it had been a tragic accident. But that uncertainty vanished when news came that a second jet had slammed into the other tower. I quickly alerted several coworkers, and we gathered in the conference room, where we turned on the televisions and watched events unfold in real time. As more reports came in, the magnitude of the tragedy became clear. When news broke of a third plane crashing, it was no longer a question of an accident. America was under attack.”

“Most of that day was spent in the conference room, glued to the television. We watched in shock, disbelief, and sorrow as one of the darkest days in our nation’s history unfolded before our eyes. Many of us were visibly distraught and sickened by what we were seeing. Thick clouds of smoke filled the air as people ran from the collapsing towers. Papers drifted through the sky like confetti, creating a haunting contrast to the devastation below. The images were heartbreaking, especially those of people who faced unimaginable choices as the buildings burned. Would they jump or be burned alive?”

“It is a day I will never forget. What began as a peaceful, ordinary morning quickly turned into a moment in history that changed America forever.” – Lori Sealscott, Van Wert

“My first memory of the morning of 9/11 was a rather unimpressive picture on my computer screen of a small hole in the side of a skyscraper. One of the major news stations initially reported that “parts of a plane” had crashed into one of the Twin Towers in New York City. A small plane accident, I thought. Tragic, but probably nothing extraordinary.”

“At the time, I was setting up a science experiment at the USDA Agricultural Research Service Research Station in Beltsville, Maryland, about 20 miles from the Pentagon. I was 28 years old and working as a molecular biologist. I was setting up a PCR experiment, a molecular biology reaction that takes about two hours to run to completion. Of course, I enjoyed setting up these reactions because they were relatively easy to perform. An easy Tuesday morning, I thought.”

“At the time, I was involved in a USDA project focused on genetically modifying tomatoes to improve their shelf life. I loved my job. Then again, I was a bit of a science geek. Since PCR reactions were quick to set up, I had time to grab some coffee and slowly settle into my workday.”

“But something wasn’t right. It happened again. Another plane had crashed into another building in New York City. At that point, I knew something was seriously wrong. Because we were in a federal building in the Washington, D.C., area, the USDA facility where I worked went into lockdown.’ ‘What is lockdown?’ I asked. Someone explained that it meant no one could leave or enter the building. Now it was real. My coworkers were around me, I think, but I barely noticed them. Everything became a blur. I believe the lockdown lasted about two hours. I cried.”

“Later that morning, all USDA employees were sent home. I cried as I drove back to my apartment in Laurel, Maryland. At the time, I was single, had no family living nearby, and was alone and terrified. But I went back to my apartment. About an hour later, I received a call from a friend who worked for the FBI in downtown Washington, D.C. He called because the Metro subway system had been shut down outside of D.C., and he had no way to get back to his apartment in Laurel. Without thinking, I quickly got into my car, drove to the Metro station at the D.C.-Maryland border, picked him up, and took him home. I cried the entire way. I don’t even remember the conversation we had—or if we even spoke much at all. We were numb.”

“By later that day, things had become clearer. I was in contact with my family and friends back in the Midwest by that point. The rest of the day is still a bit of a blur. I do remember going back to work the next day. By then, American pride had begun to dominate the media. We were not going to let them think they had broken us. All federal workers needed to go back to work. We needed to unite in that pride. I agreed, and I am glad I did.”

“But the events of 9/11 changed me. Within two months, I left the job I loved simply because my perspective had changed. I wanted to come ‘home.’ I didn’t know exactly what that meant at the time, but I knew it was the midwest – Ohio in particular, where I had grown up. I haven’t left since. No, I wasn’t scared and simply running back home. It was different. Quite simply, certain events in life force you to become introspective. They make you stop and think about what really matters. This was my life event.”

“I admit that I still experience a bit of anxiety every September 11. Even 25 years later, I am unable to watch the news highlights from that day. As you read this today, I am quite certain my phone will be turned off. I’ll probably be hiking somewhere in nature, trying to avoid the news and the media coverage of the event. Call it a mild form of PTSD, maybe.”

“I didn’t lose anyone close to me in the 9/11 attacks, yet the scars of that terrifying day will always remain. I pray for all those who lost loved ones or were affected by the events of September 11, 2001. We all have our stories. This is mine. – Heather Torlina, Van Wert

“My husband and I were on a cross-country trip in our RV, staying overnight at our son’s house near Sacramento, California. He woke us up seeing the story on TV. My husband was a retired firefighter from Fort Wayne Department and said immediately that many firefighters would have lost their lives. We went on to our scheduled stop in the Grand Canyon the next day. The Grand Canyon was eerily quiet as no flights were in the air. The chapel at the Grand Canyon held an ecumenical service which included a Native American who was also a park ranger, a Catholic priest originally from Africa, a Baptist minister and two others. The Grand Canyon Music Festival was ongoing and the director played “Amazing Grace” on classical harmonic. It was one of the most moving services I have ever experienced. He lived in New York City across from the Firefighter Memorial and knew it would be a large service the next year. There were many European and Far Eastern visitors at the Grand Canyon who had no idea when they would get home. It was an unforgettable experience and we all knew the world had changed. – Phyllis Brockmyer, Fort Wayne

“What I remember about the morning of 9/11 was the telephone conversation I had with my boss. It gave me the first hint that something was dreadfully wrong.”

Her: “I’m going to be late coming in this morning. It was just on the news that an airplane hit one of the Twin Towers in New York, and I want to find out more.”

Me: (Startled) “What happened? Did they lose control of the plane?”

Her: “I don’t know. Nobody knows yet. When I come in I’ll set up a radio.”

“The truth was almost unbelievable. But I remember thinking, later in the day, “There’s been terrorism all over the world. Now it’s our turn. It was silly to think we were immune.” — Kay Sluterbeck, Van Wert

The VW independent thanks everyone who was able to recall their thoughts of their lives on that difficult day.