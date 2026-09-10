Mary C. (Moore) Turner

Mary C. (Moore) Turner, a beloved daughter, sister, aunt, and friend, who left this world peacefully on Thursday, September 3, 2026, at the age of 68.

Mary was born on June 21, 1958, in Lexington, Kentucky to Richard Sr. and Mary (James) Moore.

Mary Turner

Mary will be remembered fondly for her immense love for her family and friends, often expressed through her passion for cooking. A devoted member of the Tree of Life Missionary Baptist Church in Fort Wayne, Mary found great joy and strength in her faith and community.

She is survived by her loving family – her mother, Mary Moore of Van Wert; brothers Raymond (Sylvia) Moore of Van Wert, Michael Moore of Warsaw, Indiana, and Tyrone (Debra) Moore of Fort Wayne, and sister, Shari (Steven) Darnell of Van Wert. Mary is also survived by many nieces, nephews, great nieces and nephews and great-great nieces and nephews; an aunt, Clara Jones, and close friends Sharon Steadman, Kim Moore and Jessie Dunbar.

Mary was preceded in death by her father, Richard Moore, Sr; a brother, Richard Moore, Jr; and a sister, Sharlene Moore.

Funeral services will be held at 1:30 p.m. Wednesday, September 16, at Alspach-Gearhart Funeral Home & Crematory, Van Wert. Burial will immediately follow in Woodland Cemetery, Van Wert. Visitation will be from 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. on Wednesday at the funeral home.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to the family.