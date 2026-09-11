Football Friday Scoreboard Week No. 4
VW independent sports
Here are final scores of area high school football games played on Friday, September 11.
BVC
Elmwood 36 Arcadia 34
Leipsic 55 Arlington 0
Pandora-Gilboa 38 Riverdale 0
Van Buren 28 Ada 14
GMC
Fairview 55 Hicksville 0
Paulding 52 Antwerp 6
Tinora 52 Edgerton 0
Wayne Trace 57 Ayersville 15
MAC
Coldwater 37 New Bremen 22
Fort Recovery 37 Delphos St. John’s 20
Marion Local 27 Versailles 3
Minster 48 Parkway 19
St. Henry 39 Anna 0
NWC
Bluffton 35 Allen East 13
Crestview 41 Spencerville 8
Lima Central Catholic 13 Columbus Grove 6
Fort Loramie at Delphos Jefferson (Saturday)
NWCC
Hardin-Northern 18 Ridgedale 7
North Baltimore 50 Perry 20
Upper Scioto Valley 32 Ridgemont 26
Waynesfield-Goshen 35 Cory-Rawson 14
WBL
Bath 34 Shawnee 28
Celina 49 Van Wert 28
Kenton 35 Elida 20
Ottawa-Glandorf 27 Wapakoneta 24
St. Marys Memorial 35 Defiance 21
Non-conference
Lima Sr. 42 Tiffin Columbian 33
McComb 17 Gibsonburg 0
Toledo Christian 38 Vanlue 0
POSTED: 09/11/26 at 11:18 pm. FILED UNDER: Sports