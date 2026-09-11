Football Friday Scoreboard Week No. 4

VW independent sports

Here are final scores of area high school football games played on Friday, September 11.

BVC

Elmwood 36 Arcadia 34

Leipsic 55 Arlington 0

Pandora-Gilboa 38 Riverdale 0

Van Buren 28 Ada 14

GMC

Fairview 55 Hicksville 0

Paulding 52 Antwerp 6

Tinora 52 Edgerton 0

Wayne Trace 57 Ayersville 15

MAC

Coldwater 37 New Bremen 22

Fort Recovery 37 Delphos St. John’s 20

Marion Local 27 Versailles 3

Minster 48 Parkway 19

St. Henry 39 Anna 0

NWC

Bluffton 35 Allen East 13

Crestview 41 Spencerville 8

Lima Central Catholic 13 Columbus Grove 6

Fort Loramie at Delphos Jefferson (Saturday)

NWCC

Hardin-Northern 18 Ridgedale 7

North Baltimore 50 Perry 20

Upper Scioto Valley 32 Ridgemont 26

Waynesfield-Goshen 35 Cory-Rawson 14

WBL

Bath 34 Shawnee 28

Celina 49 Van Wert 28

Kenton 35 Elida 20

Ottawa-Glandorf 27 Wapakoneta 24

St. Marys Memorial 35 Defiance 21

Non-conference

Lima Sr. 42 Tiffin Columbian 33

McComb 17 Gibsonburg 0

Toledo Christian 38 Vanlue 0