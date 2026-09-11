Roundup: volleyball, golf, soccer

VW independent sports

Crestview 3 Wayne Trace 0

CONVOY — After 10 days since Crestview’s last volleyball match, The Lady Knights were anxious to get back to competing again and they did just that Thursday evening. Crestview defeated the Wayne Trace Raiders in three straight sets 25-14, 25-18, 31-29 in non-conference action.

At the service line, Crestview was quite effective, with Kendadie Schwartz finishing 18-of-18 with three aces, while Delanie Balliet was 15-of-15 with three aces. Kaci Gregorgy was 16-of-17 with four aces. Gregory also had 15 kills, Ayla Kreischer had nine kills and Kalyee Owens chipped in with six kills. Nora Perkins finished with 26 assists and Schwartz added 11 assists. Balliet and Kreischer had 14 and 11 digs respectively, and Gregory added nine digs.

Crestivew’s junior varsity team posted a 2-1 win over Wayne Trace.

The Knights (2-3) will be back in action on Monday as the Parkway Panthers come to Convoy.

Kalida 3 Lincolnview 1

KALIDA — Kalida handed Lincolnview its first loss of the season, as the Wildcats downed the Lancers 28-26, 18-25, 25-23, 25-22 on Thursday.

Kara Suever had 18 kills and 11 digs for Lincolnview while Brooklyn Byrne added nine kills. Byrne also had six blocks, nine digs and a pair of aces. Makynlee Dickinson had 35 assists and 16 digs, while Joey-Kate Carey led Lincolnview with 22 digs.

Lincolnview (7-1) will travel to Shawnee on Saturday.

Celina 3 Van Wert 0

At Van Wert High School, Celina defeated Van Wert in straight sets, 25-11, 25-10, 25-18 on Thursday.

Van Wert (1-6, 1-2 WBL) will travel to Spencerville on Monday.

Golf

Crestview 187 Fort Jennings 195

Crestview enjoyed a 187-195 win over Fort Jennings at Hickory Sticks on Thursday.

The Knights were led by Kash Lichtensteiger, who shot a 44. Chase Feasby and Zaine Cereghin each carded a 47, and Eli Scarlett recorded a 49 in the win. The match medalist was Conner Leis of Fort Jennings, who fired a 39.

St. Henry 198 Lincolnview 207 (girls)

At Willow Bend, St. Henry defeated Lincolnview 198-207 on Thursday. The Redskins were led by match medalist Nora Mueller, who shot a 44. Lincolnview’s Avery Zielke led the Lancers with a 45, followed by Eme Renner (52), Grace Custer (53) and Elaina Johns (57). In addition, Aleigha Brown of Crestview competed as an individual and shot a 59.

Soccer

Kalida 1 Lincolnview 0

KALIDA — The Wildcats scored the only goal of the match in the first three minutes of play and Kalida defeated Lincolnview 1-0 on Thursday.

“I thought we played really well for about 75 minutes tonight,” Lincolnview head coach Eli Alvarez said. “We’d definitely like to have those first five minutes back, but I’m really proud of the effort our kids gave after that. They responded and competed for the rest of the night.”

In junior varsity action, the two teams played a half and Kalida won 1-0.

The Lancers (2-4-1) will host Benjamin Logan next Thursday.

Wapakoneta 13 Crestview 0

CONVOY — Crestview fell to Wakakoneta 13-0 in non-conference girls soccer action on Thursday. Ella Lamb had 18 saves for the Knights.

Crestview (0-5) will play at Lima Sr. on Saturday.