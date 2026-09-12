Partnerships highlighted at conference

VW independent staff/submitted information

COLUMBUS — Western Buckeye Educational Service Center, in partnership with Van Wert Economic Development, presented its Industry Sector Partnership Grant and student mentorship initiative this week at the Ohio Educational Service Center Association Fall Connect & Collaborate Conference in Columbus.



WBESC Superintendent Missy McClurg, WBESC Workforce Navigator Christine Grothaus, and Van Wert Economic Development Workforce Development Manager Lauren Buchanan shared how collaboration among education, economic development including Paulding Economic Development, local businesses, and community organizations can create meaningful career-connected learning opportunities for students while strengthening the future workforce of Paulding and Van Wert counties.



The presentation, “The Collaborative Catalyst: Western Buckeye ESC’s Industry Sector Partnership Grant,” highlighted WBESC’s new $100,000 Ohio Department of Development SPARK Grant for the 2026–27 school year. The initiative is designed to build stronger connections between local employers and high school students through mentorship, career exploration, and hands-on problem solving.

Shown above are Van Wert Economic Development Workforce Development Manager Lauren Buchanan, WBESC Superintendent Missy McClurg, and WBESC Workforce Navigator Christine Grothaus. Photo submitted

At the center of the grant is a mentorship program connecting high school juniors with local business and community mentors based on students’ career interests and aptitude information. Participating businesses and community organizations contribute $500 and provide a mentor. Each student-mentor team then receives $1,300 in project funding to work together to identify and address a real business or community challenge.



Mentor teams will meet six times throughout the school year and participate in mentor training and strengths-based development. Students will gain career exploration, real-world experience, personal finance skills, confidence, workplace connections, and opportunities to learn more about careers available within their own communities. Teams may also participate in tours of local businesses, manufacturing facilities, colleges, or mentor workplaces based on student interests and future career plans.



The new initiative builds upon a previous successful Community Connectors Grant mentorship model and expands the concept across Paulding and Van Wert counties. Local economic development organizations have been instrumental in helping WBESC connect with businesses, share the opportunity throughout the region, and build the partnerships necessary to bring the program to life.

“This project is really about bringing our schools, businesses, and communities together around our students,” McClurg said. “Students gain a trusted mentor, exposure to careers and the opportunity to solve an authentic problem, while our businesses have an opportunity to invest directly in the young people who could become the future workforce of northwest Ohio.”



The statewide presentation provided an opportunity for WBESC and Van Wert Economic Development to share the partnership as an example of how Educational Service Centers can serve as a collaborative catalyst, bringing schools, economic development organizations, businesses, and community partners together to create opportunities that benefit both students and their communities.



Businesses and community organizations in Paulding and Van Wert counties are encouraged to get involved. Organizations interested in participating in the Industry Sector Partnership Grant and mentorship program can learn more at www.wbesc.org or contact the Western Buckeye Educational Service Center office for additional information.