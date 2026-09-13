Champs, runners-up!

Van Wert finished as the Division III team champion at the Tiffin Cross Country Carnival at Hedges-Boyer Park on Saturday. Freshman Oliver Scott led the Cougars with a fifth place finish (17.10.7) and Van Wert had four other top 10 finishers – Alex Bauer (eighth, 17:17.4), Quintin Parrish (ninth, 17:19) and Nate Drerup (10th, 17:22.2). On the girls’ side, Van Wert finished as the runner-up behind Ottawa-Glandorf. The Cougars had a pair of top 10 finishers – Noelle Byrum (eighth, 19:53.3) and Symphony Schuerman (10th, 20:03). In the Division IV race, Lincolnview finished sixth on the girls’ side and seventh on the boys’ side. Full results can be found here. Photos provided