Delphos accepting mayoral applications

VW independent staff

DELPHOS – The City of Delphos is currently accepting letters of interest for the position of mayor. The deadline to submit is 4 p.m. this Friday, September 18. Interviews will be conducted on the evening of Monday, September 21.

To be considered, an applicant must be a resident of Delphos (Van Wert County or Allen County side) for at least six months, must be a registered voter in Van Wert County or Allen County and have voted in the last two elections.



The person chosen will fill the remainder of the term, which expires on December 31, 2027.

Letters of interest and/or resumes may be submitted to the Administrative Assistant’s Office at the Municipal Building, 608 N. Canal St., Delphos, or via email at adminassist@cityofdelphos.com.

Former Mayor Andre McConnahea stepped down September 4 to focus on his family’s small business. He was elected as a write-in during the November, 2023 election. Delphos City Council President Mark Clement has assumed mayoral duties temporarily.