Historical Society plans two events

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The Van Wert County Historical Society has an events-filled week this week. From 6-8 p.m. Thursday, September 17, the Historical Society will hold its final walking historical cemetery tour, Heroes of Van Wert. This program will highlight eight men who made a big impact on Van Wert – John S. Brumback, George Marsh, Charles Wassenberg, Lt. Isaac Newton Alexander, Dr. Phillip John Hines, Davis Johnson, John Strandler and Alonzo Conant. This is a walking tour where eight community members will share the heroes’ stories at their resting place. It will be approximately one mile of walking, so wear comfortable shoes and dress for the weather. If the weather does not cooperate the event will be postponed until late spring. If it’s necessary to postpone the event, it will be posted on the Brumback Library and Historical Society’s Facebook pages. The event is co-sponsored by the Brumback Library and Woodland Cemetery Trustees and staff.

At 2 p.m. Sunday, September 20, the Van Wert County Historicial Society will expand on one of the cemetery tour Civil War heroes. Harrison Frech as Lt. Colonel Isaac Alexander and Lucus Minnick as First Lt. Caleb Roberts of the 46th Ohio Volunteer Infantry will tell their stories based on their diaries and letters preserved and housed at the VWCHS.

Both events are free and open to the public.